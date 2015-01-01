पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन बना रेल यात्रियों की समस्या:यात्रियों का समय और रेलवे का राजस्व चाट रहे आंदोलन, गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण 70 ट्रेनें 300 किमी तक डायवर्ट

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
यात्रियों को परेशानी तय
  • 16 दिन से नहीं चल पाईं हैं त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेनें, दीपावली से पहले चलने में संशय

पंजाब के कई हिस्सों में किसान आंदोलन चलने की वजह से ट्रेनों का संचालन बाधित हो रहा है और अब दिवाली से पहले इन ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू होने पर संशय है। दरअसल सितंबर माह से केन्द्रीय किसान कानूनों के विरोध में पंजाब में किसानों द्वारा आंदोलन किया जा रहा है। इस बीच अक्टूबर माह के दूसरे सप्ताह में रेलवे बोर्ड ने नवरात्रि और दिवाली को देखते हुए त्यौहार स्पेशल ट्रेनें संचालित करने का निर्णय लिया था।

ट्रेनें 20 अक्टूबर से शुरू होकर 30 नवंबर तक संचालित की जानी हैं, लेकिन 8 त्यौहार स्पेशल ट्रेनें अभी तक शुरू नहीं हो सकी हैं। ये ट्रेनें पिछले 16 दिन में अभी तक एक बार भी संचालित नहीं हुई हैं। चूंकि ट्रेनों का संचालन मात्र 40 दिनों के लिए होना है, जिसमें से अब आधी अवधि लगभग बीतने जा रही है। ऐसे में यात्रियों के लिए परेशानी बढ़ गई है। बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे यात्री हैं, जो मां वैष्णो देवी के दर्शनों के लिए जम्मू जाना चाहते हैं। अमृतसर जाने वाली ट्रेन भी शुरू नहीं हो पा रही है।

इसी तरह श्रीगंगानगर से दिल्ली और बाड़मेर से ऋषिकेश जाने वाली ट्रेन भी रद्द चल रही है। रेलवे से जुड़े सूत्रों की मानें तो अगले सप्ताह भी किसान आंदोलन का समाधान होने के आसार नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं, ऐसे में दिवाली से पहले इन ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू होने पर असमंजस बना हुआ है। यदि ऐसा हुआ तो इन त्यौहार स्पेशल ट्रेनों को चलाने का उद्देश्य ही समाप्त हो जाएगा।

5 दिन में 70 ट्रेनें डायवर्ट : इधर बीते रविवार से राजस्थान में शुरू हुए गुर्जर आंदोलन के चलते भी रेलवे और यात्रियों को दोहरी मार झेलनी पड़ रही है। शुक्रवार तक पांच दिन में 70 ट्रेनों को उनके रेगुलर रूट के बजाय जयपुर मंडल के रूट से भेजा जा रहा है। ऐसे में एक तरफ जहां ट्रेनें 300-400 किलोमीटर अधिक दौड़ रही हैं। तो वहीं यात्रियों को भी अपने गंतव्य तक पहुंचने में 3-4 घंटे का अतिरिक्त समय लग रहा है। पिछले चार दिनों में डायवर्ट हुईं 70 ट्रेनों के एक लाख यात्रियों को परेशानी हो रही है।

ये 8 ट्रेनें 20 अक्टूबर से लगातार रद्द : ट्रेन 02422 जम्मूतवी-अजमेर पूजा एक्सप्रेस, 02421 अजमेर-जम्मूतवी पूजा एक्सप्रेस, 04888 बाड़मेर-ऋषिकेश एक्सप्रेस, 04887 ऋषिकेश-बाड़मेर एक्सप्रेस, 02471 श्रीगंगानगर-दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, 02472 दिल्ली-श्रीगंगानगर स्पेशल, 09611/13 अजमेर-अमृतसर, 09614/12 अमृतसर-अजमेर एक्सप्रेस।

