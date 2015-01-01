पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेस्टर्न फ्रेट कॉरिडोर:80% पूरा काम, नए साल में 50% गुड्स ट्रेनें वेस्टर्न कॉरिडोर से होंगी संचालित

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मार्च-2021 तक काम पूरा कर लेंगे कंस्ट्रक्शन विभाग और डीएफसीसीआईएल
  • रेवाड़ी, फुलेरा, किशनगढ़, मदार और पालनपुर के पास स्थित करजोड़ा सेक्शन आएंगे कॉरिडोर के अधीन

(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी). उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे (राजस्थान का 90 फीसदी क्षेत्रफल) के रेवाड़ी से लेकर मुंबई के दादरी तक बनाए जा रहे वेस्टर्न डेडीकेटेड फ्रेट कॉरिडोर का काम मार्च-2021 तक पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट पर रेलवे का पीएसयू डीएफसीसीआईएल और रेलवे का कंस्ट्रक्शन विभाग दिन-रात काम कर रहा है।

उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे का रेवाड़ी, फुलेरा, किशनगढ़, मदार और पालनपुर के पास स्थित करजोड़ा सेक्शन इस कॉरिडोर के अधीन आएंगे। कार्य की गति का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि रेलवे के चीफ एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ऑफिसर ब्रिजेश गुप्ता खुद रोजाना इस प्रोजेक्ट की मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं।

जिस रूट पर सवारी ट्रेनों की डिमांड होगी, वहां बढ़ाई जाएगी ट्रेनों की संख्या

रेलवे के डिप्टी जीएम और सीपीआरओ लेफ्टिनेंट शशि किरण ने बताया कि एनडब्ल्यूआर के अधीन आने वाले सेक्शन का काम 80 फीसदी पूरा कर लिया गया है। बाकी बचा हुआ कार्य मार्च-2021 तक पूरा करने का लक्ष्य है। इस कॉरिडोर के पूरा होने के बाद नए साल से दिल्ली से रेवाड़ी, फुलेरा (आरपीसी), जयपुर के रास्ते अहमदाबाद और मुंबई जाने वाली 50 फीसदी गुड्स ट्रेनें (मालगाड़ी) इसी कॉरिडोर से संचालित की जाएंगी। ऐसे में इसके बाद जिस रूट पर सवारी ट्रेनों की डिमांड होगी, उन रूट पर ट्रेनों की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी।

पहली बार 500 टन की क्रेन का उपयोग

शशि किरण ने बताया कि अजमेर-पालनपुर के बीच कॉरिडोर का काम मार्च-2021 तक कमीशन हो जाएगा। इस रूट पर कुल 11 लेवल क्रॉसिंग हैं। डेढ़ माह में निर्माण विभाग ने इस रूट पर 6 आरयूबी भी बनाए हैं। जो भारतीय रेलवे में रिकॉर्ड है। वहीं इस रूट पर उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे ने पहली बार 500 टन क्रेन का उपयोग किया है। दरअसल अप लाइन की तरफ हाई राइज बिजली के तारों (ओएचई) के चलते निर्माण कार्य में बाधा उत्पन्न हो रही थी। ऐसे में 500 टन वजनी क्रेन से निर्माण कार्य तय समय में पूरा किया।

