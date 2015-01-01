पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:10 नगर पालिकाओं में 84.67% वोटिंग, चाकसू में सर्वाधिक 88.07%

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिले की 10 नगर पालिकाओं में शुक्रवार काे हुए मतदान में 84.67 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने वाेट डाले। सबसे अधिक चाकसू में 88.07 प्रतिशत मतदान रहा। वहीं सबसे कम सांभर में 78.01 प्रतिशत मतदान रहा। चाकसू, कोटपूतली, विराट नगर, शाहपुरा, चौमूं, सांभर, फुलेरा, किशनगढ-रेनवाल, जोबनेर एवं बगरू पालिकाओं में चुनाव हुए। इन नगर पालिकाओं के 320 वार्डों में कुल 231172 मतदाता हैं। इनमें से 197361 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले।

कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अंतर सिंह मेहरा ने बताया कि मतदान शांति पूर्ण रहा। 13 दिसंबर को 9 बजे से मतगणना होगी। गत नगर पालिका 2015 के चुनावों में कांग्रेस सिर्फ चाकसू में अपना बोर्ड बना पाई थी। काेटपुतली, विराट नगर, शाहपुरा, चौमू , सांभर , फुलेरा, किशनगढ-रेनवाल, जाेबनेर, बगरू में भाजपा का बाेर्ड था। इन चुनावों में कांग्रेस के पास ज्यादा खोने को कुछ नहीं हैं क्योंकि, पिछले चुनाव में सिर्फ चाकसू में ही कांग्रेस अपना बोर्ड बना सकी थी। प्रदेश में सत्ता परिवर्तन के बाद हो रहे इन चुनावों में कांग्रेस को बड़ी उम्मीद है।

