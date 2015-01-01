पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन:8653 गांवों में 2256 करोड़ की लागत से होगा ठोस एवं तरल कचरा प्रबंधन

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • एसीएस ने ली स्वच्छ भारत मिशन (ग्रामीण) की राज्य स्तरीय योजना स्वीकृति समिति की बैठक

एसीएस ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज विभाग रोहित कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि प्रदेश के 8,653 गांवों में 2,256 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से ठोस एवं तरल कचरा प्रबंधन किया जाएगा। जिससे ग्राम वासियों को न केवल स्वच्छ परिवेश मिलेगा बल्कि इस अपशिष्ट प्रबंधन से उन्नत खेती हेतु प्राकृतिक खाद भी मिलेगी।

एसीएस ने मंगलवार को स्वच्छ भारत मिशन (ग्रामीण) की राज्य स्तरीय योजना स्वीकृति समिति की बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए अधिकारियों को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिये कि राज्य में स्वच्छ गांव अभियान में ग्राम संगठनों व स्वयं सहायता समूह की सहभागिता सुनिश्चित की जाए।

महिलाओं में माहवारी स्वच्छता प्रबंधन हेतु सेनेट्री पेड इन्सीनेरेटर के मानक तय किए जाए। 10,179 सामुदायिक शौचालय का निर्माण पूर्ण किया गया है। जिला परिषद जयपुर के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी, अथहर आमिर खान ने राज्य में ठोस एवं तरल कचरा प्रबन्धन पर विराट नगर में प्रस्तावित पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट का विस्तृत परियोजना प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत किया।

