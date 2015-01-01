पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूलों में बिजली कनेक्शन:8782 स्कूलों ने राज्य को कहा बिजली कनेक्शन हो गए, केंद्र को कहा- नहीं हुए

जयपुर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

(विनोद मित्तल). प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूलों के संस्था प्रधान स्कूलों की सुविधाओं को लेकर कितने सजग रहते हैं इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि उन्होंने खुद के स्कूल में बिजली कनेक्शन को लेकर केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को अलग अलग सूचना भिजवा दी। प्रदेश के 65 हजार सरकारी स्कूलों में से 8782 सरकारी स्कूल ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने राज्य सरकार को भेजी जानकारी में तो कह दिया है कि स्कूल में बिजली कनेक्शन है।

जब यही जानकारी केंद्र सरकार ने मांगी तो बिजली कनेक्शन होने से इंकार कर दिया। केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को अलग अलग जानकारी देने, आंकड़े छिपाने को लेकर इन स्कूलों के संस्था प्रधानों पर कार्रवाई की तैयारी है। राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद ने जब केंद्र और राज्यों के आंकड़ों का मिलान किया तो यह हैरान करने वाली जानकारी सामने आई।

8782 संस्था प्रधानों ने यू डाइस पोर्टल पर स्कूल में बिजली कनेक्शन नहीं होने की जानकारी भर दी। जबकि इन्ही स्कूलों के संस्था प्रधानों ने शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर स्कूलों में बिजली कनेक्शन होने की सूचना भर दी। परिषद के राज्य परियोजना निदेशक डॉ. भंवरलाल ने आदेश जारी कर कहा है कि यू डाइस और शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर स्कूलों के विद्युतीकरण के संबंध में गलत जानकारी देने वाले संस्था प्रधानों के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाए।

