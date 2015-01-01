पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑफर:पहले दिन 5 की बजाय 9 बसें दिल्ली गईं, वोल्वो का कम किराया

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान रोडवेज की ओर से ₹200 प्रति सवारी घटाकर भेजी जा रही वोल्वो बसों का पहला दिन रहा। सोमवार को 9 बसें दिल्ली के लिए भेजी गई। प्रत्येक बस में 17 से 18 सवारियां गई। रोडवेज प्रबंधन का कहना है कि आम दिनों में 10 वोल्वो बसों में से 5 से 6 ही वोल्वो की दिल्ली जा पा रही थी।

सोमवार से 900 की बजाय ₹700 रुपए प्रति सवारी के हिसाब से वोल्वो ने किराया वसूलना शुरू कर दिया है। रोडवेज के सीएमडी डॉक्टर राजेश्वर सिंह ने नई व्यवस्था के तहत प्राइवेट बसों की तर्ज पर ही वोल्वो बसों का किराया ₹700 रुपए कर दिया था। यह व्यवस्था 31 दिसंबर तक की गई है। अगर इस ऑफर का फायदा रोडवेज को और आम आदमी को मिलता है तो इस व्यवस्था को यथावत रखे जाने की योजना है।

