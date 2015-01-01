पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत भरा दिसंबर:94 दिन बाद राजधानी में सबसे कम आंकड़ा, केवल 280 केस

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी आंकड़ाें के अनुसार काेराेना की दूसरी लहर कमजाेर हाेती जा रही है। नवंबर के आखिर और दिसंबर के पहले हफ्ते तक जहां सबसे ज्यादा केस मिलने के रिकाॅर्ड टूट रहे थे, वहीं अब यह आंकड़ा गिरता जा रहा है। जयपुर में 92 दिन बाद सबसे कम केवल 280 पाॅजिटिव केस मिले, इससे पहले 30 अगस्त काे 241 पाॅजिटिव पाए गए थे। इसके बाद यह आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ता गया और 30 नवंबर काे सभी रिकार्ड ताेड़ते हुए मरीजाें काे आंकड़ा एक दिन में 745 तक पहुंच गया था।

वैशाली, मानसराेवर, झाेटवाड़ा में 20 से ऊपर कोरोना पाॅजिटिव

शहर के दाे इलाके अभी भी हाॅटस्पाॅट बने हुए हैं। मानसराेवर और झाेटवाड़ा में पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें का आंकड़ा 20 से ऊपर है। शनिवार काे वैशाली नगर में 37, मानसराेवर में 21 और झाेटवाड़ा में 29 केस सामने आए।

30 नवंबर काे राजधानी में 435 माैतें हाे चुकी थी, अब यह आंकड़ा 471 तक पहुंच गया

काेराेना संक्रमण ताे कम हुआ है लेकिन काेराेना से मरने वालाें का सिलसिला नहीं थम रहा। 1 से 12 दिसम्बर तक 36 माैतें हुई यानि हर दिन औसतन तीन माैतें काेराेना से हाे रही है। शनिवार काे 2 माैतें हुई। कहां कितने केस नए मिले: टाेंक राेड व दुर्गापुरा 16-16, अजमेर राेड 14, विद्याधरनगर 13, आदर्श नगर, जवाहर नगर 10-10, प्रतापनगर व मालवीय नगर 7-7, लालकाेठी, मुरलीपुरा, साेढ़ाला व महेश नगर 6-6, बनीपार्क, ब्रह्मपुरी, सी-स्कीम, जगतपुरा, काेटपुतली व सांगानेर 5-5, , गाेविंदगढ़ में 4, आमेर, बस्सी, सिविल लाइंस व सिरसी में 3-3 केस मिले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें