ACB की तीन शहरों में कार्रवाई:तीन अफसरों पर आय से अधिक संपत्ति का केस; 10 ठिकानों पर रेड, 15 करोड़ की संपत्ति मिली

जयपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसीबी के डीजी बीएल सोनी ने अपील की है कि आमजन भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टोल-फ्री हैल्पलाईन नं. 1064 एवं व्हाट्सएप हैल्पलाईन नं. 94135-02834 पर 24x7 सम्पर्क कर शिकायत कर सकते है
  • जयपुर में रीको के सीनियर डीजीएम और उदयपुर में एसई के यहां सर्च कार्रवाई
  • कोटा में पंचायत समिति के सहायक विकास अधिकारी के खिलाफ एफआईआर

राज्य सरकार की भ्रष्टाचार के विरूद्ध जीरो टॉलरेंस पॉलिसी के तहत भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (ACB) ने तीन बड़े अफसरों के खिलाफ आय से अधिक सम्पति मामले में केस दर्ज किया है। इसके बाद ACB की टीमों ने जयपुर, उदयपुर और कोटा में इन तीनों अफसरों के 10 ठिकानों पर शुक्रवार को छापा मारा। इस संंबंध में एसीबी की इंटेलीजेंस शाखा ने शिकायतें मिलने पर निगरानी रखीं। इसके बाद सर्च वारंट लेकर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

उदयपुर में एसई के पास 8 करोड़ से ज्यादा की संपत्ति का अनुमान
एसीबी के महानिदेशक बीएल सोनी ने बताया कि भ्रष्टाचार का पहला प्रकरण उदयपुर का सामने आया है। यहां एवीवीएनएल में कार्यरत अधीक्षक अभियंता (एसई) गिरीश कुमार जोशी के खिलाफ दर्ज किया गया। इसके यहां 4 ठिकानों पर एसीबी उदयपुर के अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक सुधीर जोशी के नेतृत्व में की जा रही है। प्रारंभिक जानकारी में गिरीश कुमार जोशी द्वारा आय के आनुपातिक रूप से 8 करोड़ से अधिक अवैध सम्पति अर्जित करने का अनुमान है।

बूंदी में सहायक विकास अधिकारी के पास 2.68 करोड़ की अवैध संपत्ति
डीजी बीएल सोनी के मुताबिक भ्रष्टाचार व आय से ज्यादा संपत्ति का दूसरा मामला बूंदी के केशोरायपाटन में पंचायत समिति के सहायक विकास अधिकारी चिरंजीलाल के खिलाफ दर्ज किया गया। इसके यहां भी एसीबी कोटा देहात की एडिशनल एसपी प्रेरणा शेखावत के नेतृत्व में चार ठिकानों पर छापा मारा गया। सर्च कार्रवाई में आरोपी चिरंजीलाल द्वारा 2.68 करोड़ की अवैध सम्पति अर्जित करने का अनुमान है।

भ्रष्टाचार का तीसरा मामला जयपुर में रीको के सीनियर डीजीएम के खिलाफ
वहीं, तीसरी एफआईआर जयपुर में सतीश कुमार गुप्ता, सीनियर डी.जी.एम. (सिविल) रीको के खिलाफ दर्ज की गई। वह रीको जयपुर में अधीक्षण अभियंता स्तर के अधिकारी है। इनके दो ठिकानों पर एडिशनल एसपी आलोक शर्मा, एसीबी जयपुर शहर (प्रथम) के निर्देशन में की जा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार आरोपी सतीश कुमार गुप्ता द्वारा प्रथमदृष्टया 4.13 करोड की अवैध सम्पति अर्जित करने का अनुमान है। इन तीनों सर्च ऑपरेशन को एडीजी दिनेश एम.एन. के निर्देशन में इन्टेलीजेन्स शाखा के अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक चन्द्र प्रकाश शर्मा एवं अन्य टीमों द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

टोल फ्री नंबर 1064 और व्हाट्सएप हेल्पलाइन नंबर 9413502834 पर करें शिकायत

एसीबी के महानिदेशक भगवान लाल सोनी ने अपील की है कि भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टोल-फ्री हैल्पलाईन नं. 1064 एवं व्हाट्सएप हैल्पलाईन नं. 94135-02834 पर 24x7 सम्पर्क कर भ्रष्टाचार के विरूद्ध अभियान में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दें। डीजी सोनी के मुताबिक एसीबी राजस्थान राज्य में राज्य कर्मियों के साथ-साथ केन्द्र सरकार के कार्मिकों के खिलाफ भी कार्यवाही करने के लिए अधिकृत है।

