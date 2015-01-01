पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • A Lootera Arrested By Jaipur Police For Robbing Mobile Phones From Peoples On Road In The City, Came Out Of Jail 18 Days Ago

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जयपुर कमिश्नरेट पुलिस:शहर में राहगीरों से मोबाइल फोन लूटने वाला शातिर बदमाश गिरफ्तार, 18 दिन पहले ही जेल से बाहर आया था

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर में दो दर्जन मोबाइल लूट की वारदातें करने वाला नूर मोहम्मद मुरलीपुरा थाने में गिरफ्तार। आरोपी 28 नवंबर को जेल से बाहर आया था और फिर लूटपाट करने लगा।
  • मुरलीपुरा थाना पुलिस की कार्रवाई, बदमाश के कब्जे से 1 लाख रुपए कीमत के मोबाइल बरामद

शहर में राहगीरों से मोबाइल फोन लूटने वाले एक शातिर बदमाश को मुरलीपुरा थाना पुलिस ने बुधवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी के कब्जे से 13 एंड्रायड मोबाइल और एक आईफोन बरामद किया है। जिनकी बाजार कीमत करीब 1 लाख रुपए है। झोटवाड़ा एसीपी हरिशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी नूर मोहम्मद (23) है। वह जयपुर में भट्‌टा बस्ती जेपी कॉलोनी का रहने वाला है।

प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में सामने आया कि नूर मोहम्मद ने शहर की पॉश कॉलोनियों में मोबाइल लूट की करीब 2 दर्जन वारदातें की है। वह 28 नवंबर को ही सेंट्रल जेल से बाहर आया है। इसके बाद फिर से मोबाइल लूट करना शुरु कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार 13 दिसंबर को मुरलीपुरा इलाके में खाटूश्याम मंदिर के पास सुशील कुमार मीणा का आईफोन लूटकर भाग निकला था।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में हुलिए के आधार पर नूर मोहम्मद की पहचान हुई। तब मुरलीपुरा थानाप्रभारी प्रोबेशनर आरपीएस अंशु जैन के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम में शामिल सबइंस्पेक्टर संदीप यादव, एएसआई डालचंद, कांस्टेबल तेजाराम, गोविंदराम की टीम ने तलाश शुरु की और नूर मोहम्मद को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसकी बाइक भी जब्त कर ली है। उसके खिलाफ भट्‌टा बस्ती, शास्त्री नगर और झोटवाड़ा थाने में भी केस दर्ज है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंओवैसी योगी सरकार में सहयोगी रहे राजभर से मिले, भाजपा पर तंज- नाम बदलने नहीं आया हूं - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें