पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ब्लाइंड मर्डर का खुलासा:ऑटो रिक्शा चालक ने युवक को शराब पिलाकर कुकर्म किया, विरोध करने पर मार डाला; फिर शव को फेंककर भागा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांगानेर में युवक के ब्लाइंड मर्डर केस में गिरफ्तार आरोपी राजकुमार उर्फ मोटा (नीला शर्ट पहने)। उसने शराब के नशे में युवक से अप्राकृतिक संबंध बनाया। उसके विरोध करने पर हत्या कर दी - Dainik Bhaskar
सांगानेर में युवक के ब्लाइंड मर्डर केस में गिरफ्तार आरोपी राजकुमार उर्फ मोटा (नीला शर्ट पहने)। उसने शराब के नशे में युवक से अप्राकृतिक संबंध बनाया। उसके विरोध करने पर हत्या कर दी
  • एक सप्ताह पहले सांगानेर में पुलिया के पास एक खाली प्लॉट में मिली थी लाश
  • पुलिस ने दो किलोमीटर की दूरी में 100 सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले, तब सुराग मिला

शहर के सांगानेर इलाके में एक सप्ताह पहले एक युवक के ब्लाइंड मर्डर का खुलासा करते हुए एक ऑटो रिक्शा चालक को गुरुवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में खुलासा हुआ कि हत्या की वारदात शराब के नशे में ऑटो रिक्शा चालक द्वारा अप्राकृतिक संबंध बनाने पर युवक के विरोध करने पर हुई। आरोपी तक पहुंचने के लिए पुलिस टीम ने करीब दो किलोमीटर के इलाके में 100 सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले। तब फुटेज में एक ऑटो रिक्शा नजर आया। उसकी को तलाशते हुए पुलिस टीम हत्या के आरोपी ऑटो चालक तक पहुंची। उसे धरदबोचा।

डीसीपी (ईस्ट) अभिजीत सिंह ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी राजकुमार अग्रवाल उर्फ मोटा (36) है। वह मूल रूप से आईएचएस कॉलोनी, तहसील मानटाउन, जिला सवाईमाधोपुर का रहने वाला है। यहां सांगानेर जयपुर में फूल कॉलोनी में अकेला किराए से रहता है। वह ऑटो रिक्शा चलाता है। उसके खिलाफ सांगानेर सदर में पहले भी चोरी और आर्म्स एक्ट के मुकदमे दर्ज है।

डीसीपी के मुताबिक 29 जनवरी को टोंक जिले में दूनी तहसील गांव आंवा के रहने वाले राजेश कुमार चंदेल ने सांगानेर थाने में एक मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया था कि वह अभी जयपुर के करधनी इलाके में रहता है। उसका छोटा भाई सागर कुमार चंदेल (30) घर से चला गया था। इसके बाद उसका शव सांगानेर पुलिया के पास प्रेम कॉलोनी में एक खाली भूखंड में मृत मिला था। उसके चेहरे व शरीर पर गहरी चोटों के निशान थे। राजेश ने अपने भाई की हत्या का केस दर्ज करवाया।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में नजर आए इस ऑटोरिक्शा को तलाश करते हुए हत्या के आरोपी टैक्सी ड्राइवर तक पहुंची सांगानेर पुलिस
सीसीटीवी फुटेज में नजर आए इस ऑटोरिक्शा को तलाश करते हुए हत्या के आरोपी टैक्सी ड्राइवर तक पहुंची सांगानेर पुलिस

दो किलोमीटर की दूरी में 100 सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले

वारदात के बाद प्रोबेशनर आरपीएस रुद्रप्रकाश शर्मा और सांगानेर थाना प्रभारी हरी सिंह दूधवाल के नेतृत्व में टीम ने पड़ताल शुरू की। तब घटनास्थल के पास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में एक संदिग्ध ऑटो रिक्शा नजर आया। पुलिस ने इसी रूट के आसपास के करीब 100 सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले। तब वहीं ऑटो रिक्शा और भी जगह नजर आया। तब स्पेशल टीम के कांस्टेबल ओमप्रकाश डाबर, कांस्टेबल मान सिंह व लोकेंद्र सिंह की टीम फुटेज के आधार पर पीछा करते हुए फूल कॉलोनी पहुंची। वहां जानकारी मिली कि इस कॉलोनी में तीन ऑटो रिक्शा चालक रहते है।

पुलिस की पड़ताल में हुआ हत्या से जुड़ा यह बड़ा खुलासा

पुलिस के मुताबिक स्थानीय लोगों से बातचीत में सामने आया कि कॉलोनी में रहने वाला राजकुमार उर्फ मोटा का चरित्र संदिग्ध है। वह अक्सर रोजाना किसी पुरुष को कमरे पर लेकर आता है। यहां शराब पीता है और उनके साथ अप्राकृतिक संबंध बनाता है। तब पुलिस ने राजकुमार को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की तो उसने बताया कि 29 जनवरी को सुबह करीब 10 बजे सागर उसे सांगानेर पुलिया के पास खानाबदोश मिला था। वह उससे बातचीत कर अपने कमरे पर ले गया। वहां दोनों ने शराब पी।

इसके बाद राजकुमार ने सागर के साथ नशे में अप्राकृतिक संबंध बनाया। जब सागर ने उसे ऐसा करने से रोका। तब उनके बीच कहासुनी होने पर राजकुमार ने मारपीट शुरू कर दी। इससे सागर की मौत हो गई। तब राजकुमार ने उसके शव को घसीटते हुए अपने ऑटो रिक्शा में डाला। उसे सांगानेर पुलिया के पास एक खाली भूखंड में डालकर आ गया। बताया जा रहा है कि कुछ लोगों ने उसे देखा भी था। लेकिन वे माजरा समझते। तब तक राजकुमार ऑटो रिक्शा लेकर भाग गया और कमरे पर जाकर सो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के खिलाफ केस पर दिल्ली पुलिस बोली- किसी का नाम FIR में नहीं लिखा, टूल किट बनाने वाले पर किया केस - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें