पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • A Record 3260 New Cases Were Found In Rajasthan, Strict Government Videography Required In Marriage, If More Than 100 People Gather Then 25 Thousand Fine

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजस्थान में कोरोना:रिकॉर्ड 3260 नए केस मिले, सख्त सरकार- शादी में वीडियाेग्राफी जरूरी, 100 से ज्यादा लोग जुटे तो 25 हजार जुर्माना

जयपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नाथद्वारा में श्रीनाथ जी की नाथूवास गोशाला में रविवार को गोपाष्टमी पर गाे-क्रीड़ा देखने जुटी भीड़, लेकिन किसी ने मास्क तक नहीं पहना था।
  • आयाेजकों काे ही करवानी होगी शादी की वीडियाेग्राफी
  • 8 माह में 10 लाख लोगों ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन तोड़ी
  • लापरवाह हम- मास्क नहीं लगाने पर एक ही दिन में 49 हजार लोगों का चालान

प्रदेश में रविवार को कोरोनाकाल का सबसे खतरनाक संक्रमण हुआ। रिकॉर्ड 3260 नए केस मिले, जबकि 17 मौतें हुईं। जयपुर में भी पहली बार 603 नए संक्रमित मिले। चिंताजनक यह है कि अब प्रदेश में संक्रमण की रफ्तार 9% के करीब पहुंच गई है।

यानी अब पिछले दिन से राेज 9% तक अधिक रोगी मिल रहे हैं। अब कुल रोगी 2,43,936 व मृतक संख्या 2163 हो गई है। इधर, बढ़ते काेराेना संक्रमण के बीच सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने शादी समाराेह की वीडियोग्राफी को अनिवार्य कर दिया है।

उन्होंने कहा है कि शादी में जहां 100 से अधिक लोग जुटें, वहां 10 हजार की जगह अब 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला जाए। देर शाम गृह विभाग ने इसके आदेश भी जारी कर दिए। इसके अनुसार शादी की वीडियाेग्राफी आयोजकों को करवानी होगी।

इधर, भयानक संक्रमण के बावजूद जनता लापरवाह बनी हुई है। इसका अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि पिछले 24 घंटे के भीतर ही पुलिस ने मास्क नहीं पहनने पर प्रदेश में 49 हजार लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की।

8 माह में 10 लाख लोगों ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन तोड़ी

  • 9.64 लाख लाेगाें पर कार्रवाई हुई कोरोनाकाल में
  • 3.87 लाख इनमें ऐसे थे जिन्होंने मास्क नहीं पहने थे
  • 13.67 करोड़ रु. का जुर्माना वसूला गया इन लोगांे से

प्रदेश में रविवार को कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं करने पर 31 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। 20 ऐसे दुकानदाराें के खिलाफ कारवाई की जाे बिना मास्क आए ग्राहकों को सामान बेच रहे थे। सार्वजनिक स्थानाें पर थूकने पर 6 और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना न करने पर 1693 लाेगाें पर कार्रवाई की गई। इस तरह से एक दिन में पुलिस ने 4.04 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला।

वैक्सीन आने तक मास्क को मजबूरी नहीं जरूरत समझें

रोगी : अब रोज 9% बढ़ रहे, 5 जिलों में 200 से अधिक रोगी
बीते 24 घंटे में 5 जिलों में 200 से अधिक नए रोगी सामने आए। जयपुर में 603, जोधपुर में 414, अलवर में 271, कोटा में 240, अजमेर में 210, उदयपुर में 184 और भीलवाड़ा में 131 नए केस मिले। दीवाली से पहले इन सभी में संक्रमण घटने लगा था। लेकिन फिर से बढ़ने लगा है। अब प्रदेश में रोज पिछले दिन से राेज 9% तक अधिक रोगी मिल रहे हैं।

मौतें : प्रदेश में रिकॉर्ड 17, जयपुर में चार की जान गई
पिछले एक माह में कोरोना के कारण मौतें लगातार घट रही थीं। अक्टूबर अंत तक तो यह 11 पर भी पहुंच गई थी, लेकिन दीवाली के बाद 7 दिन में 85 रोगियों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब तक 2163 रोगी कोरोना से अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। बीते 24 घंटे में रिकॉर्ड 17 मौतें हुई। जयपुर में 4 मौतें हुई, यहां अब तक 412 की मौत हो चुकी है।

एक्टिव रोगी : पहली बार 23 हजार के पार, अस्पताल फुल
कोरोनाकाल में एक्टिव रोगी पहली बार 23 हजार के पार पहुंच गए हैं। अब यह संख्या 23,190 हो गई है। सबसे खराब स्थिति जयपुर और जोधपुर की है। जयपुर में एक्टिव केस 7877 और जोधपुर में 5361 हैं। यही स्थिति रही तो अस्पतालों में जगह नहीं बचेगी। अक्टूबर में रिकवरी बढ़ने से एक्टिव केस 15 हजार तक पहुंच गए थे। लेकिन अब लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं।

गहलोत ने कहा- वीडियोग्राफी के पीछे व्यवधान डालना मकसद नहीं

सीएम गहलोत ने कहा- जुर्माना राशि बढ़ाने या वीडियोग्राफी के इन निर्णयों के पीछे सरकार का मकसद राशि वसूलना या समारोह में व्यवधान डालना नहीं, बल्कि भीड़ के एकत्र होने एवं मास्क न पहनने के कारण फैलने वाले कोरोना संक्रमण से लोगों को बचाना है। गहलोत ने कहा कि निजी अस्पतालों में कोरोना रोगियों के उपचार के लिए नियुक्त नोडल अधिकारियों की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण है। ये अधिकारी मरीजों, अस्पतालों तथा राज्य सरकार के बीच सेतु का काम करें।

साथ ही यह भी सुनिश्चित करें कि मरीजों को निजी अस्पतालों में इलाज के दौरान कोई परेशानी न हो। गहलोत ने कोरोना के विरुद्ध जन आंदोलन को और अधिक प्रभावी बनाने तथा 181 हेल्पलाइन का अधिक से अधिक प्रचार-प्रसार करने के भी निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें