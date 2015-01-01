पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

8 माह के सुपर रिकॉर्ड्स:प्रदेश में मंगलवार को रिकॉर्ड 3314 कोरोना मरीज मिले, 19 रोगियों की मौत, एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
सबसे बड़े कोविड अस्पताल RUHS में रघु शर्मा का 8 माह में पहला दौरा, वह भी एडमिट रहते, खुद तोड़ा कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल
  • 656 पॉजिटिव जयपुर में लगातार नया रिकॉर्ड
  • दो लाख 50 हजार 482 कुल पॉजिटिव प्रदेश में

राजस्थान में मंगलवार को कोरोना ने सबसे घातक वार किया। प्रदेश में अब तक के सर्वाधिक 3314 संक्रमित मिले और 19 मौतें हुईं। जयपुर में एक ही दिन में सर्वाधिक 656 मरीज मिले। ये आंकड़े डराते हैं। लेकिन राज्य के सबसे बड़े कोविड अस्पताल आरयूएचएस से जो तस्वीर सामने आई।, वह भी कम डरावनी नहीं है।

आरयूएचएस में भर्ती कोरोना पॉजिटिव चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा मंगलवार को डॉक्टरों-कर्मचारियों के लाव-लश्कर के साथ दौरे पर निकल पड़े। जिन मंत्रीजी को मरीज की तरह कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना चाहिए था, वे ही सारे नियम तोड़ते दिखे। हैरानी की बात यह कि शर्मा का कोरोनाकाल में इस अस्पताल का यह पहला दौरा है।

सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि यदि उन्हें आरयूएचएस के कामकाज की इतनी चिंता थी तो वे पहले यहां क्यों नहीं आए। जबकि यहां लापरवाही को लेकर शिकायतें आती रही हैं। एक्सपट्रर्स का कहना है कि संक्रमित व्यक्ति का यूं दौरा करना उनके व साथ चल रहे सभी लोगों के लिए घातक है। हालांकि रघु शर्मा एक दिन यहां रुककर आइसोलेशन के लिए अपने घर चले गए।

आरयूएचएस में सब पॉजिटिव हैं, मुझसे कैसे कोरोना फैलेगा: मंत्री

आरयूएचएस में पहले से सब पॉजिटिव हैं और मैं भी। सवाल उठता है कि मुझसे कैसे कोरोना फैलेगा? मैं डॉक्टरों की सलाह के बाद इंतजामों का सच देखने गया था-रघु शर्मा, चिकित्सा मंत्री

मंत्री पर महामारी एक्ट लगे : राठौड़

^हैल्थ मिनिस्टर ने पहले चुनावों में कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल तोड़ा, अब ऐसे दौरे कर दूसरों की जान जोखिम में डाल रहे हैं। महामारी एक्ट में कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।
-राजेंद्र राठौड़, पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री

महामारी एक्ट: कोरोना पॉजिटिव के क्वारेंटाइन नियम तोड़ने पर 6 माह की कैद और 1000 रु. जुर्माने की सजा का प्रावधान

