रातभर शराब की पहरेदारी:जयपुर में देशी शराब की बोतलों से भरा ट्रक पलटा, लूट के डर से पूरी रात चौकीदारी करते रहे आबकारी कर्मचारी

जयपुर44 मिनट पहले
ट्रक में भरी शराब की बोतलें कोई लूटकर ना भाग जाए, इस डर से आबकारी विभाग के कर्मचारी और ड्राइवर वहीं पहरेदारी करते रहे।
  • शहर में सीकर रोड पर भवानी निकेतन कॉलेज के पास आधी रात को हादसा
  • अलवर से जयपुर आ रहा था शराब से भरा ट्रक, ठेकों तक पहुंचानी थी शराब

शहर में आधी रात को देशी शराब की बोतलों से भरा तेज रफ्तार ट्रक बेकाबू होकर पलट गया। हादसा सीकर रोड पर भवानी निकेतन कॉलेज के पास हुआ। ट्रक में लाखों रुपए की शराब की बोतलों से भरे कार्टन थे। ऐसे में कोई राहगीर इन कार्टूनों को लूटकर ना भाग जाए। इस डर से आबकारी विभाग के कर्मचारी और ट्रक ड्राइवर रातभर वहीं बैठकर पहरेदारी करते रहे।

सीकर रोड पर ट्रक के पलटने से शराब और मिनरल वाटर की बोतलें सड़क पर बिखर गई।
गुरुवार अलसुबह दूसरा ट्रक आने पर पलटे हुए ट्रक में माल शिफ्ट किया गया। फिर क्रेन की मदद से पलटे ट्रक को खड़ा करवाया गया। हादसे की सूचना पर झोटवाड़ा थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में ड्राइवर ने बताया कि सड़क पर आवारा जानवर को बचाने के प्रयास में तेज रफ्तार ट्रक पलटा।

देर रात को ट्रक देशी शराब की बोतलों के कार्टून भरकर जयपुर में झोटवाड़ा के लिए रवाना हुआ था।
पुलिस ने बताया कि अलवर के बहरोड़ से बुधवार देर रात को देसी शराब और मिनरल वाटर की बोतलों से भरा हुआ ट्रक जयपुर के लिए रवाना हुआ था। ट्रक को झोटवाड़ा स्थित आबकारी विभाग के गोदाम में माल पहुंचाना था। लेकिन, सीकर रोड के पास ट्रक बेकाबू होकर पलट गया। इससे काफी संख्या में बोतलें सड़क पर बिखर गई। ट्रक ड्राइवर ने आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों को सूचना दी।

तब आबकारी विभाग के कर्मचारी और पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और पहरेदारी करती रही। दूसरा ट्रक आने पर आबकारी कार्मिकों ने बिखरे हुए कार्टूनों को उसमें भरा। फिर उसे झोटवाड़ा स्थित आबकारी गोदाम के लिए रवाना किया गया। शराब को गोदाम तक पहुंचाने के बाद आबकारी ठेकों पर डिलीवरी करना था। ट्रक के पलटने से शराब की काफी बोतलें टूट गई।

