जयपुर में शातिर ठग गिरफ्तार:सरकारी नौकरी का झांसा देकर ठगने वाला ईनामी पकड़ाया, आरपीएस व कांस्टेबल को करवाया था ट्रैप

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर के झोटवाड़ा थाने में गिरफ्तार राजवीर सिंह गंगानगर - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर के झोटवाड़ा थाने में गिरफ्तार राजवीर सिंह गंगानगर
  • झोटवाड़ा थाने का वांटेड है राजवीर सिंह गंगानगर, जिला स्पेशल टीम ने पकड़ा
  • राजवीर के खिलाफ झांसा देकर करीब दो से तीन करोड़ रुपए हड़पने के आरोप है

प्रदेश में बेरोजगार लोगों को सरकारी नौकरी लगवाने का झांसा देकर मोटी रकम हड़पने वाले एक शातिर ठग को जयपुर में झोटवाड़ा थाना पुलिस ने गुरुवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। फरार चल रहे आरोपी राजवीर सिंह बीका उर्फ राजवीर सिंह गंगानगर पर जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट के डीसीपी वेस्ट ने एक हजार रुपए का ईनाम घोषित कर रखा था। वह शिवपुरी कॉलोनी, झोटवाड़ा में रहता है और मूल रुप से श्रीगंगानगर जिले में चूनावट क्षेत्र में रहता है। राजवीर पर ठगी में करीब दो से तीन करोड़ तक हड़पने का आरोप है। जिसमें कई जिलों में मुकदमे दर्ज है।

डीसीपी प्रदीप मोहन शर्मा ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी राजवीर सिंह के खिलाफ वर्ष 2018 में अजय सिंह ने झोटवाड़ा थाने में केस दर्ज करवाया था। जिसमें बताया कि उनके रिश्तेदारों व परिचितों को सरकारी नौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर राजवीर सिंह गंगानगर ने 38 लाख रुपए लेकर हड़प लिए। उस मुकदमे में झोटवाड़ा पुलिस ने आरोपी राजवीर सिंह को 4 अक्टूबर 2018 में गिरफ्तार किया था।

कोर्ट ने उसे सशर्त जमानत पर छोड़ दिया। लेकिन जमानत की शर्तों का पालन नहीं करने पर आरोपी के खिलाफ कोर्ट ने दोबारा गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी कर दिया। तब फरारी के दौरान राजवीर सिंह गंगानगर ने झोटवाड़ा थाने में दर्ज एक मामले में एसएचओ के रीडर कांस्टेबल बत्तू खां व तत्कालीन झोटवाड़ा एसीपी आश मोहम्मद को एसीबी से रिश्वत लेने के मामले में ट्रैप करवा दिया। कोर्ट से गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी होने के बाद फरार चल रहे राजवीर सिंह को वेस्ट जिले की स्पेशल टीम के प्रभारी पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर नरेंद्र खींचड़ के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने गुरुवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

इंटरव्यू के बहाने सचिवालय बुला लेता, फिर टरकाकर लौटा देता, दबाव बनाने पर धमकाता था राजवीर

झोटवाड़ा एसीपी हरिशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि आरोपी राजवीर सिंह ने सचिवालय में बड़े अफसरों से जान-पहचान बताकर जयपुर व श्रीगंगानगर सहित अन्य जगहों पर बेरोजगार लोगों को सरकारी नौकरी लगाने के लिए लाखों रुपए मांगे। रुपए लेने के बाद टरकाता रहा। इस तरह उसने दो से तीन करोड़ रुपए हड़प लिए। उसके खिलाफ मुकदमे दर्ज होना शुरु हो गए।

आरोपी ने कुछ लड़कों को इंटरव्यू के बहाने सचिवालय के पास बनवाकर बुला लिया था। उन्हें अगले एक महीने में नौकरी लगने का झांसा देकर रवाना कर दिया। रुपए देने पर भी नौकरी नहीं मिलने पर ठगी में फंसे लोगों ने पैसे लौटाने को कहा तो उन्हें झूठे केस में फंसाने की धमकियां देकर डरा धमकाकर भगा देता था।

