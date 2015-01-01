पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट की कार्यवाही:अफसरों के खिलाफ एसीबी केसों में अभियोजन मंजूरी नहीं देने पर मांगा जवाब

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
हाईकोर्ट ने एसीबी केसों में अफसरों के खिलाफ अभियोजन की स्वीकृति नहीं देने के मामले में कार्मिक सचिव व एसीबी डीजी से जवाब देने के लिए कहा है। जस्टिस पंकज भंडारी व सीके सोनगरा की खंडपीठ ने यह अंतरिम निर्देश मंगलवार को निशांत शर्मा व अन्य की पीआईएल पर दिया। अधिवक्ता तेजसिंह व धर्मराज ने बताया कि भ्रष्टाचार के कई मामलों में कई आईएएस, आरएएस और आरपीएस सहित अन्य अफसर लिप्त पाए गए हैं।

लेकिन फिर भी राज्य सरकार इनके खिलाफ कई सालों से अभियोजन स्वीकृति जारी नहीं कर रही है। जबकि इन अफसरों के खिलाफ एसीबी कोर्ट में चालान भी पेश कर चुकी है। पीआईएल में कहा कि अभियोजन स्वीकृति के अभाव में एसीबी कोर्ट भी केस में आगे की कार्रवाई नहीं कर पा रही है।

पीआईएल में कहा कि भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त पाए गए कई अफसर तो राज्य सरकार में महत्वपूर्ण विभागों में सचिव, निदेशक व अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर सहित अन्य पदों पर कार्यरत हैं। अदालत ने याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए मामले में सरकार व एसीबी डीजी से जवाब देने के लिए कहा।

