झाेटवाड़ा पंचायत समिति का मामला:एसीबी करेगी 1 कराेड़ रुपए के 62 बोरिंगों काे निजी फार्म हाउस में लगाने के मामले की जांच

जयपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सीईओ ने तत्कालीन बीडीओ-प्रधान-एईएन-जेईएन-सरपंच और सचिव के खिलाफ दिए थे एफआईआर के आदेश, बीडीओ ने जांच बैठाकर कर ली इतिश्री

झाेटवाडा पंचायत समिति में एक कराेड़ रुपए के 62 बोरिंगों काे स्कूल-अस्पताल की जगह निजी फार्म हाउसों में लगाने के मामले की जांच पंचायतीराज विभाग ने एसीबी काे साैंपी है। गत दिसंबर माह में जिला परिषद सीईओ अतहर आमीर खान ने झोटवाड़ा पंचायत समिति के बीडीओ काे मामले में दोषी तत्कालीन बीडीओ, प्रधान, एईएन, जेईएन, सरपंच व ग्राम विकास अधिकारी के खिलाफ एफआईआर कराने के आदेश दिए थे। बीडीओ ने एफआईआर दर्ज करवाने के बजाए फिर जांच कमेटी बैठा दी।

गत चार साल से चल रहा मामले में अब तक चार कमेटियां जांच कर चुकी। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय तक मामला पहुंचने के बाद फरवरी 2017 में तत्कालीन कलेक्टर सिद्धार्थ महाजन ने भी एफआईआर आदेश दिए थे। इसके बावजूद जांच की रफ्तार इतनी धीमी थी कि मामला अब भी जांच में ही अटका हुआ था।

अब मामले की एसीबी ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। दैनिक भास्कर ने दिसंबर 2020 में स्कूल-अस्पताल की जगह निजी फार्म हाउसों में बोरिंग, इसके बाद दूसरी खबर सीईओ ने अधिकारियाें-कर्मचारियाें के खिलाफ एफआईआर के आदेश दिए, बीडीओ ने फिर जांच कमेटी बैठा दी शीर्षक से प्रकाशित की थी।

यहां करवाए अपने चहेतों के घरों व फार्म हाउस में बाेरिंग
मामले के अनुसार झोटवाड़ा पंचायत समिति के भंभोरी में 13, निवारू में 20, सरना डूंगर में 16 और निमेड़ा में 13 बोरिंग करवाएं गए थे। सभी बोरिंग अपने चहेतों के निजी फार्महाउस व घरों में करा दिए गए। नव नियुक्त जिला परिषद के सीईओ अतहर आमीर खान ने मामले की गंभीरता और कर्मचारी-अधिकारियाें के लिप्त पाए जाने की रिपोर्ट देखी। इसके बाद बीडीओ को कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए।

  • इस मामले में तत्कालीन बीडिओ, प्रधान, एईएन, जेईएन, सरपंच व ग्राम विकास अधिकारी के लिप्त हाेने की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर एफआईआर के आदेश दिए थे। अब पंचायतीराज विभाग की अाेर से एसीबी काे जांच दे दी गई। - अतहर आमीर खान, सीईओ, जिला परिषद जयपुर
