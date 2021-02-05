पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घूसखोरी केस:दो दिन के रिमांड पर चल रहे IPS मनीष अग्रवाल को आज कोर्ट में पेश करेगी ACB, आज हो सकती है जेल

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
ACB की गिरफ्त में आए दौसा के तत्कालीन SP मनीष अग्रवाल
ACB की गिरफ्त में आए दौसा के तत्कालीन SP मनीष अग्रवाल
  • ACB ने दो फरवरी को किया था दौसा के तत्कालीन SP मनीष अग्रवाल को गिरफ्तार
  • 3 फरवरी को ACB कोर्ट के स्पेशल जज ने मनीष को दो दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा था

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (ACB) की गिरफ्त में आए IPS मनीष अग्रवाल को शुक्रवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। वे दो दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर चल रहे थे। दौसा के तत्कालीन SP मनीष अग्रवाल को ACB ने 2 फरवरी, मंगलवार को झालाना स्थित SDRF मुख्यालय से पकड़ा था। जहां पूछताछ के बाद मनीष अग्रवाल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था।

3 फरवरी को ACB कोर्ट में पेश किया गया था। तब ACB ने मनीष से पूछताछ के लिए दो दिन का रिमांड मांगा था। तब कोर्ट ने मनीष को दो दिन के रिमांड पर भेजा था। लाखों रुपए के इस घूसकांड की जांच ADG दिनेश एमएन के निर्देशन में एडिशनल SP पुष्पेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ कर रहे हैं। फिलहाल ACB ने खुलासा नहीं किया है कि रिमांड के दौरान IPS मनीष अग्रवाल से क्या अहम जानकारियां सामने आई हैं।

ACB का यह कहना है कि वे पूछताछ में सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। यह भी बताया जा रहा है कि रिमांड अवधि में ACB ने दलाल नीरज मीणा और IPS मनीष अग्रवाल को आमने सामने बैठाकर भी पूछताछ की और उनसे अलग-अलग भी पूछताछ की। इस घूसकांड में लिप्त SDM पुष्कर मित्तल और पिंकी मीणा को ACB ने 13 जनवरी को गिरफ्तार किया था। लेकिन उन्होंने भी वाइस सैंपल देने से इंकार कर दिया था।

