पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • According To The Percentage Of Hurt active Patients, Rajasthan Is 5th In The Country, Relief The Percentage Of Deaths In 18 States Is Much Higher Than Us.

कोरोना अपडेट:आहत- एक्टिव रोगियों के प्रतिशत के हिसाब से राजस्थान देश में 5वें पर, राहत- 18 राज्यों में मौतों का प्रतिशत हमसे बहुत ज्यादा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो पिछले 15 दिन में भर्ती रोगियों का ग्राफ नीचे आकर तीन दिन से फिर तेजी से चढ़ने लगा है
  • प्रदेश में 1725 कोरोना रोगी, 10 मौतें, कुल संक्रमित 2.02 लाख पार

राजस्थान में मंगलवार को 1725 नए केस मिले, जबकि 10 रोगियों की मौत हो गई। इसी के साथ कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2,02,220 हो गया। वहीं मृतकों की संख्या भी 1936 पहुंच गई है। इसी बीच, आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो पिछले 15 दिन में भर्ती रोगियों का ग्राफ नीचे आकर तीन दिन से फिर तेजी से चढ़ने लगा है। एक बार 15,000 तक पहुंच चुके भर्ती रोगी अब फिर बढ़कर 16385 हो चुके हैं।

बढ़ते भर्ती रोगी त्योहार के सीजन में नया संकट खड़ा कर सकते हैं। एक तरफ बड़े संक्रमित राज्यों में रिकवरी रेट हमसे बहुत अच्छी होने के कारण भर्ती रोगियों की संख्या घट रही है। वहीं प्रतिशत में भर्ती रोगियों के मामले में राजस्थान देश के बड़े 16 राज्यों में पांचवें टाॅप स्टेट में आ चुका है। हालांकि, राहत यह है कि प्रदेश में मौतें 1 प्रतिशत हुई। 18 राज्यों में मृत्युदर 1.1 से 2.6 प्रतिशत तक है। कुल मौतों की संख्या में राजस्थान की रैंक भी 11वीं हैं।
महाराष्ट्र-तमिलनाडु जैसे अति संक्रमित राज्यों का औसत अच्छा

  • राज्यएक्टिव केस
  • केरल19.5%
  • छत्तीसगढ़11.9%
  • प. बंगाल9.6%
  • दिल्ली8.4%
  • राजस्थान7.9%
  1. महाराष्ट्र, तमिलनाडु, कर्नाटक जैसे अति संक्रमित राज्यों से भी अधिक एक्टिव केस प्रदेश में हैं। यह संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है।
  2. राजस्थान की रिकवरी रेट : एक दिन पहले के 91.1 से घटकर 90.94 प्रतिशत
  3. नए रिकवर :1219, अब तक कुल रिकवर- 183899

4 माह में पहली बार 5 जिलों में कोई संक्रमित नहीं मिला

प्रदेश में पिछले 4 माह में पहली बार है, जब जुलाई के बाद एक साथ पांच जिलों में कोई नया कोरोना रोगी नहीं मिला हो। जुलाई अगस्त, सितंबर, अक्टूबर पूरे माह में एक दिन ऐसा नहीं आया। सितंबर और अक्टूबर में तो हर जिले में रोगी मिल रहे थे। मात्र तीन बार ऐसा हुआ जब एक से दो जिलों में कोई रोगी नहीं मिला, अन्यथा हर दिन 33 ही जिलों में संक्रमित मिले। मंगलवार को बांसवाड़ा, बारां, डूंगरपुर, करौली, सिरोही में एक भी संक्रमित नहीं मिला। यानी इन जिलों में कोरोना जल्द समाप्त हो सकता है। जरूरत है कि त्योहारी सीजन में सभी मास्क लगाएं।ट

रिकवरी घट रही, 41% ज्यादा ठीक हो रहे थे अब 29% घट गए
ज्यों-ज्यों दिवाली नजदीक आ रही है। राजस्थान में रिकवर होने वाले लोग घटते जा रहे हैं। 21 अक्टूबर को प्रदेश में पाजिटिव 1810 मिले थे और रिकवर 2865 लोग हुए थे। यह पाॅजिटिव से 41.72% अधिक था। मंगलवार को नए 1725 रोगी मिले और रिकवर 1219 हुए। यह पाॅजिटिव से 29.35% कम हैं। लिहाजा 11 दिन में रिकवरी में 58% की गिरावट आ चुकी है। अब तक 1,83,899 लोग रिकवर हो चुके हैं।

जोधपुर 30 हजार पार, जयपुर के बाद सबसे अधिक मरीज यहीं
जोधपुर दूसरा जिला बन गया जो क्लब 30 हजार रोगियों की श्रेणी में आ गया। नए 201 रोगियों के साथ जोधपुर में कुल संक्रमित 30028 हो गए हैं। इससे पहले जयपुर में 331 नए रोगियों के साथ 34359 रोगी हो चुके हैं। नए रोगी बीकानेर में 198, अजमेर में 159 और अलवर में 99 मिले। अलवर में 10,205, अलवर में 15,418, बीकानेर में 14,400 और कोटा में 11261 रोगी हो चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें