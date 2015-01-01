पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्यूरोक्रेसी:स्वीकृत पदों पर नहीं हो रही है एसीएस रैंक के अफसरों की तैनाती

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईएएस का कैडर रिव्यू कराना होगा मुश्किल, राजस्थान प्रशासनिक सेवा के अफसरों का प्रमोशन कोटा बढ़ने पर संकट
  • 2016 में केंद्र सरकार ने राजस्थान के आईएएस अफसरों की कैडर स्ट्रेंथ 296 से बढ़कर 313 कर दी थी

केंद्रीय कार्मिक प्रशिक्षण मंत्रालय की ओर से स्वीकृत किए गए कैडर के अनुसार राज्य में कार्मिक विभाग की ओर से आईएएस अफसरों की पोस्टिंग नहीं की जा रही है। इससे सबसे अधिक परेशानी 2021 में आईएएस का कैडर रिव्यू कराने के लिए आने वाली है, जिसका खामियाजा राजस्थान प्रशासनिक सेवा से भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा में प्रमोट होने वाले अफसरों को भुगतना पड़ सकता है।

क्योंकि, कैडर रिव्यू होने की स्थिति में सबसे अधिक लाभ आरएएस अफसरों को ही होता है। दरअसल चार साल पहले 2016 में केंद्र सरकार ने राजस्थान के आईएएस अफसरों की कैडर स्ट्रेंथ 296 से बढ़कर 313 कर दी थी, जिसमें मुख्य सचिव के अलावा अपर मुख्य सचिव स्तर के छह पद स्वीकृत किए गए थे।

इसमें महानिदेशक रिपा, अध्यक्ष राजस्व मंडल, अध्यक्ष सिविल सेवा अपीलीय अधिकरण, कृषि उत्पादक आयुक्त और दो अपर मुख्य सचिव के पद शामिल थे। कार्मिक विभाग की ओर से अध्यक्ष सिविल सेवा अपीलीय अधिकरण, अध्यक्ष राजस्व मंडल के पद पर ही अपर मुख्य सचिव स्तर के आईएएस की पोस्टिंग की गई है।

महानिदेशक रिपा और कृषि उत्पादक आयुक्त के पदों पर एसीएस के बजाय प्रमुख सचिव रैंक अफसरों तैनाती की गई है। यह दृश्य तब है, जबकि प्रदेश में एसीएस रैंक के अफसरों की कमी नहीं है। दिलचस्प यह है कि पहली बार सचिवालय में केवल एक ही एसीएस की पोस्टिंग की गई है।

एक जनवरी को होगा अभय कुमार का एसीएस पद पर प्रमोशन

राज्य सरकार 1990 बैच तक के अफसरों को एसीएस बना चुकी है। 1991 बैच में केवल सुधांश पंत है, जोकि केंद्रीय प्रतिनियुक्ति पर दिल्ली में है। ऐसे में राज्य सरकार सुधांश पंत के अलावा एक जनवरी से 1992 बैच के आईएएस और प्रमुख सचिव गृह अभय कुमार को भी एसीएस बना देगी। ऐसे में सचिवालय में एसीएस अफसरों की संख्या दो हो जाएगी।

4 साल बाद भी नहीं बदला पदनाम
कैडर रिव्यू में केंद्र सरकार ने अतिरिक्त मुख्यसचिव के स्थान पर अपर मुख्यसचिव लिखने के लिए कहा था, लेकिन चार साल बाद भी सचिवालय स्तर पर यह चलन में नहीं आ पाया। कार्मिक विभाग की ओर से आज तक जो भी आदेश निकाले जाते हैं, उसमें अतिरिक्त मुख्यसचिव शब्द का ही उल्लेख किया जाता है।

