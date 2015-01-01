पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:मिलावटखोरों पर कार्रवाई: त्यौहारी सीजन से पहले 800 किलो नकली पनीर पकड़ा, अलवर से जयपुर में सप्लाई होना था

जयपुर30 मिनट पहले
मालवीय नगर में नकली पनीर पकड़ने के बाद फूड विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर पनीर का सैंपल लेकर जांच करते हुए।
  • जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट की स्पेशल टीम की सूचना पर मालवीय नगर में कार्रवाई
  • पुलिस ने कार्रवाई फूड विभाग को दी सूचना, टीम ने सैंपल लेकर पनीर नष्ट करवाया

राजधानी में त्यौहारी सीजन के नजदीक आते ही मिलावटी वस्तुएं बाजार में सप्लाई होनी शुरु हो गई है। वहीं, पुलिस भी ऐसे मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए सक्रिय हो गई है। दूसरी तरफ जिला प्रशासन की टीमें शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत मिलावटखोरों पर कार्रवाई कर रही है। इस बीच जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट की स्पेशल टीम ने गुरुवार अलसुबह बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए करीब 800 किलो नकली पनीर पकड़ा। यह पनीर एक पिकअप में ड्रमों में भरा हुआ था। जिसे जब्त कर लिया।

पिकअप में रखे हुए इन ड्रमों में भरा हुआ था 800 किलो नकली पनीर
पिकअप में रखे हुए इन ड्रमों में भरा हुआ था 800 किलो नकली पनीर

एडिशनल डीसीपी क्राइम सुलेश चौधरी ने बताया कि कमिश्नरेट की स्पेशल यूनिट टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि अलवर से एक पिकअप में भरकर नकली मावा जयपुर में सप्लाई होने के लिए आ रहा है। यह भी जानकारी मिली कि यहां मालवीय नगर इलाके में बाजार में स्थानीय व्यापारियों को यह पनीर की खेप पहुंचाई जाएगी।

तब पुलिस टीम ने मुखबिर से मिली सूचना के आधार पर पीछा कर पिकअप को रास्ते में ही पकड़ लिया। इसमें 800 नकली मावा भरा हुआ था। जिसे जब्त कर पुलिस ने फूड विभाग की टीम को सूचना दी। एडिशनल डीसीपी के अनुसार ड्राइवर से पूछताछ की जा रही है। यह मावा कहां सप्लाई होना था और अलवर में कहां से लाया गया था।

