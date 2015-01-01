पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लॉ एंड ऑर्डर:कानून व्यवस्था के लिए 3 हजार पुलिसकर्मी अतिरिक्त तैनात किए

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
दीपावली त्योहार पर कानून व्यवस्था व यातायात व्यवस्था के लिए शहर में तीन हजार पुलिसकर्मी अतिरिक्त तैनात कर दिए है। एडिशनल कमिश्नर राहुल प्रकाश ने बताया कि इनमें 1 हजार होमगार्ड के साथ-साथ पुलिस लाइन व आरएसी के जवान शामिल है।

ये जाप्ता कमिश्नरेट से चारों जिलों के डीसीपी और यातायात डीसीपी के पास भेजा गया है। वो अपने जिले सुविधानुसार तैनात करेंगे। इसके अलावा सभी कमिश्नरेट के सभी डीसीपी, एडिशनल डीसीपी, एसीपी व एसएचओ को अपने-अपने इलाके में निगरानी रखने के आदेश दिए है।

