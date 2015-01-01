पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • After 24 Days, The Patient Again Crossed 2000, But Tests Are Getting Only 20 Thousand Daily, 2080 Newly Infected, 11 Deaths Also.

दिवाली से पहले संक्रमण का अंधेरा:24 दिन बाद रोगी फिर 2000 पार, पर जांचें रोज सिर्फ 20 हजार हो रहीं, 2080 नए संक्रमित, 11 मौतें भी हुईं

जयपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर में दिवाली से पहले बाजारों में भीड़ है, लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा ध्यान भी इसी समय देना है।
  • जयपुर में फिर महाविस्फोट, 37 दिन बाद 450 रोगी मिले
  • राजस्थान में पिछले 24 दिन के अंदर महज 5.77 लाख जांचें ही की गईं

राजस्थान में दिवाली से पहले कोरोना तेज हो गया है। बुधवार को प्रदेश में 2080 नए रोगी मिले, जबकि 11 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। यह 24 दिन में पहली बार है जबकि संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2000 के पार गया हो। प्रदेश में आखिरी बार 16 अक्टूबर को एक दिन में 2010 नए रोगी मिले थे।

इसके बाद मरीजों की संख्या लगातार घटती गई। यहां तक कि मरीजों की संख्या घटकर 1700 तक भी पहुंच गई थी, लेकिन अब चिंता फिर से बढ़ने लगी है। त्योहार से 3 दिन पहले 6 शहरों में भारी संक्रमण दिखाया है। जयपुर में 450, जोधपुर में 310, बीकानेर में 175, अलवर में 115, अजमेर में 141 व कोटा में 113 मिले।

अब कुल संक्रमिताें की संख्या भी 2,171,51 हो गई है जबकि मृतक आंकड़ा 2019 तक पहुंच गया है। बुधवार को हुई मौतों मेंं अजमेर, अलवर, बीकानेर, डूंगरपुर, जयपुर, जैसलमेर, झुंझुनूं, जोधपुर, नागौर, सीकर और उदयपुर का एक-एक रोगी शामिल रहा। इसी बीच, नए रोगी अचानक बढ़ने से भर्ती रोगियों की संख्या फिर 17,000 के पास पहुंच गई है। कुल एक्टिव रोगी 16993 हो चुके हैं।

कोरोना का सबसे अधिक खतरा जयपुर को है। क्योंकि पिछले दो महीने से ज्यादा समय से यहां एक या दो दिन छोड़कर किसी भी दिन 300 से कम राेगी नहीं मिले। वहीं बुधवार को 37 दिन बाद फिर महाविस्फोट हुआ और 450 नए रोगी मिले। 5 अक्टूबर को जयपुर में 450 रोगी मिले थे, 6 को 469 और 7 अक्टूबर को 473 रोगी थे। इसके बाद 8 अक्टूबर को 423, 9 अक्टूबर को 399 और फिर घटते-घटते एक बार जयपुर में रोगी 200 से भी नीचे पहुंच चुके थे। लेकिन अब फिर नया विस्फोट सामने आया है। जयपुर में एक्टिव रोगियों की संख्या अचानक उछलकर 5008 पहुंच गई है।

टेस्टिंग : यूपी के एक दिन का औसत 1.60 लाख और राजस्थान में पिछले 24 दिन के अंदर महज 5.77 लाख जांचें ही की गईं

मरीज बढ़ने के अनुपात में राजस्थान में टेस्टिंग लगातार कम होती जा रही है। पिछले एक माह में प्रदेश में सिर्फ 5.77 लाख जांचें ही की थी। 12 अक्टूबर तक प्रदेश में 33.66 लाख टेस्ट हो चुके थे। जबकि बुधवार तक 39.43 लाख टेस्ट हो चुके थे। हैरानी की बात है कि पिछले 24 दिन में 4.87 लाख ही जांचें की गई। यानी रोज का औसत सिर्फ 20,329 ही रहा। वहीं उत्तर प्रदेश, कर्नाटक और बिहार जैसे राज्य एक ही दिन में 1.60 लाख से अधिक टेस्टिंग हो रही है।

रिकवरी : 1801 ठीक हुए, रिकवरी रेट 91.24%

दो दिन में काेरोनावायरस को हराने वालों का आंकड़ा 2 लाख के पार हो जाएगा, प्रदेश में रिकवर होने वालों की संख्या घट रही है। बीते 24 घंटे में 1801 रोगी ही रिकवर हुए। अब तक कुल 1,98,140 रिकवर हो चुके हैं। यानी इसी गति से अगले दो दिन में कोरोना को हराने वालों का आंकड़ा 2 लाख के पार हो जाएगा। प्रदेश में रिकवरी रेट अब 91.24% तक पहुंच चुकी है। जयपुर में सबसे अधिक 31,789 जबकि जोधपुर में 27,890 रोगी अब तक कोरोना को हरा चुके हैं। इसके बाद 15,898 रोगी अलवर में ठीक हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें