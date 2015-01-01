पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म समाज:9 माह बाद गोविंद देव जी के नजदीक से दर्शन शुरू, झांकियों में भी गूंजने लगीं भजनों की स्वर लहरियां

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • श्रद्धालुओं ने छावण (हॉल) में 4 लाइनों में लगकर किए ठाकुर जी के दर्शन

मार्गशीर्ष शुक्ल पक्ष द्वितीय मंगलवार से गोविंद देवजी में भक्तगण नजदीक से दर्शन करना शुरू हो गए हैं। कोरोना महामारी के केस कम होने और रिकवरी में लगातार सुधार होने से धार्मिक लोगों के लिए अच्छी खबर यह है कि आराध्यदेव गोविंददेवजी और भक्तों के बीच की दूरी अब लगभग खत्म हो गई है।

मंगलवार को श्रद्धालुओं ने छावण (हॉल) से ठाकुर जी के दर्शन किए। प्रायोगिक रूप से सोमवार को दर्शन की नई व्यवस्था की थी। वह सफल होने पर मंगलवार को इसे व्यवस्थित रूप से लागू कर दिया। झांकियों के दौरान भजनों की स्वर लहरियां भी गूंजायमान होने लगी है। प्रत्येक झांकी में पांच-पांच व्यक्तियों को भजन गाने के लिए अधिकृत कर दिया गया है। हालांकि अभी भी छावण में दर्शनार्थियों को खड़े रहने की मंजूरी नहीं है, दर्शन करते ही स्थान खाली करने का आग्रह किया जा रहा है।

दर्शनों के लिए चार लाइन की व्यवस्था की गई है। जो दर्शनार्थी चप्पल-जूते बिना खोले दर्शन करना चाहते हैं वे छावण के बाहर से दर्शन कर सकते हैं। जो छावण में से दर्शन करना चाहते हैं उनके लिए जूता स्टेंड रखवा दिए हैं, वे वहां जूते-चप्पल उतारकर छावण में से दर्शन कर सकते हैं। फिलहाल स्थायी जूताघर नहीं खोला गया है।

फिलहाल भजन गाने के लिए 5-5 लोगों को ही किया अधिकृत
गोविंददेवजी मंदिर के छावण में नौ महीने बाद भजनों की स्वर लहरियां सुनाई देने लगी है। मंदिर प्रबंधन की ओर से पांच-पांच लोगों को भजन गाने के लिए अधिकृत किया गया है। धूप झांकी में भजन गाने वाले लोग ढोलक और झांझ के साथ ठाकुरजी को परम्परागत भजन सुनाते हैं। वहीं श्रृंगार झांकी में केवल ताली सेवा के साथ भजन सुनाए जा रहे हैं। राजभोग झांकी में महिलाएं ठाकुरजी के लाड़ लड़ा रही है। राजभोग झांकी में ठाकुर जी को भोजन ग्रहण करने के भाव से पद गाए जाते हैं।

नए साल से लागू होगी पुरानी व्यवस्था
मंदिर प्रबंध कमेटी के प्रवक्ता मानस गोस्वामी ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी में ऐसे ही सुधार होता रहा दर्शनार्थियों का सहयोग मिलता रहा तथा सरकार की नई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं होती है तो नए साल के पहले सप्ताह में दर्शन की पुरानी व्यवस्था लागू कर दी जाएगी। श्रद्धालु परिक्रमा भी लगा सकेंगे।

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

