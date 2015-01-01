पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का उल्टा ट्रेंड:देश में दीवाली के बाद काेरोना मरीज 51% तक घट गए लेकिन राजस्थान में 2 फीसदी तक बढे़

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान अकेला राज्य है जिसमें कोरोना रोगी दीवाली के बाद बढ़े हैं
  • प्रदेश में 2194 नए संक्रमित, अब रोज औसतन 20-50 मरीज बढ़ रहे
  • दीवाली के बाद देश में रोज 30 हजार से कम रोगी मिल रहे

डूंगरसिंह राजपुरोहित. राजस्थान में कोरोना की हवा देश से उल्टी बहने लगी है। दीवाली के बाद पूरे देश में पहले की तुलना में कोरोना के नए रोगी कम हुए, लेकिन प्रदेश में संक्रमण बढ़ गया है। जयपुर जैसे कुछ जिलों में तो रिकाॅर्ड रोगी मिले। देश के सभी राज्यों में दीवाली से दो दिन पहले और बाद के दो दिनों की तुलना करें तो संक्रमण 51% तक घट गया है।

राजस्थान अकेला राज्य है जिसमें कोरोना रोगी दीवाली के बाद बढ़े हैं। यही नहीं राजस्थान में रोज आने वाले औसत मरीज पहले की तुलना में 20 से 50 तक बढ़ गए हैं। मंगलवार को भी 2194 नए रोगी मिले, जबकि 11 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2,30,180 संक्रमित हो चुके हैं, 2089 की जान जा चुकी। उदयपुर कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। जयपुर में 484 नए रोगियों के साथ कुल संक्रमित 40 हजार पार हो गए हैं।

दीवाली के बाद देश में रोज 30 हजार से कम रोगी मिल रहे
दीवाली के बाद देश में रोज 30 हजार से कम रोगी मिल रहे

दिल्ली में फिर लॉकडाउन की तैयारी, शादियों में अब 50 लोगों की ही इजाजत

दिल्ली में हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में फिर से लॉकडाउन लग सकता है। सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा- केंद्र से इसकी मंजूरी मांगी गई है। इसके अलावा केजरीवाल ने शादी में 200 मेहमानों के शरीक होने का फैसला भी वापस ले लिया। अब मेहमानों की संख्या 50 तक सीमित रखने का प्रस्ताव उपराज्यपाल को भेजा गया है।

राजस्थान : अब 30 नवंबर तक बंद रहेंगे स्कूल-कॉलेज

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण प्रदेश में 30 नवंबर तक शैक्षणिक संस्थान बंद रहेंगे। गृह विभाग ने 1 नवंबर काे 16 नवंबर तक स्कूल, काॅलेज व शैक्षणिक संस्थान बंद रखने के अादेश दिए थे। कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ने के कारण अब ये आदेश 30 नवंबर तक प्रभावी रहेंगे।

दुनिया को डुबोकर खुद उबरा; चीन में अब 20 करोड़ बच्चे स्कूल पहुंच रहे, 60 हजार लोगों को वैक्सीन लग चुकी

पूरी दुनिया चीन को कोविड-19 वायरस के फैलाव का दोषी मानती है। लेकिन, आज जब महामारी हर महाद्वीप में फैली है, चीन में हालात सामान्य हैं। उसने अर्थव्यवस्था को फिर से खड़ा किया। स्कूल-सिनेमाहॉल तक खोल दिए हैं। 17 नवंबर 2019 को चीन के वुहान में पहला केस सामने आया था। हुबेई प्रांत के अस्पतालों में पहुंचे शुरुआती मरीजों में ज्यादातर वुहान के हुआनान सी-फूड मार्केट से जुड़े थे।

सख्त लॉकडाउन से महामारी को वुहान में ही रोक दिया गया। लॉकडाउन 23 अप्रैल को खुला, 1 सितंबर को स्कूल खोले गए। पूरे देश में 20 करोड़ बच्चे दोबारा स्कूल लौट चुके हैं। पूरी दुनिया में वैक्सीन का इंतजार है, लेकिन चीन में प्राथमिक ट्रायल के बाद ही 60 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को वैक्सीन दी जा चुकी है। वैक्सीन लगवाने वालों में ऐसे लोग भी हैं, जो देश से बाहर जाते हैं। चीन ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय यात्रा से पहले अपने नागरिकों का वैक्सीनेशन अनिवार्य कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें