राजस्थान में मौसम अपडेट:मावठ के बाद पूरे प्रदेश में छाई कोहरे की चादर, दिन के बाद अब रात का पारा भी नीचे आया

जयपुर44 मिनट पहले
जयपुर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र जोबनेर में सुबह घना कोहरा पड़ा। कोहरे के बीच गुजरते वाहन।

प्रदेश में बीते 10 दिनों से दिन व रात में पड़ रही कम सर्दी कल हुई मावठ के बाद वापस बढ़ गई। शनिवार सुबह प्रदेश के लगभग सभी शहर कोहरे की चादर से कवर नजर आए। अलवर, दौसा, जयपुर, सीकर सहित कई जगहों पर तो सुबह-सुबह घना कोहरा देखने को मिला। मावठ के बाद शहरों में दिन के साथ-साथ रात के तापमान में भी कमी आई। सबसे कम तापमान गंगानगर में 8.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

जयपुर की बात करें तो शुक्रवार सुबह से आसमान में बादल के साथ धुंध छाई हुई है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सुबह-सुबह घना कोहरा भी पड़ा। वाहन चालकों को सुबह-सुबह वाहनों की लाइट जलानी पड़ी। हालांकि, जैसे ही सूरज चढ़ने लगा कोहरा धीरे-धीरे छंट गया और धूप खिलने लगी।

जयपुर में रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 16.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। इसमें बीते दिन की तुलना में 2.3 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई है। वहीं, प्रदेश के अन्य शहरों की बात करें तो जैसलमेर, चूरू और गंगानगर में भी रात के तापमान में 2 से 4 डिग्री तक नीचे आया है। इससे इन शहरों में न्यूनतम तापमान एक बार फिर 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस से कम दर्ज किया गया है।

इससे पहले शुक्रवार को भी दिनभर बादल छाने और कई स्थानों पर मावठ होने के कारण दिन का अधिकतम तापमान में 4-5 डिग्री तक की गिरावट हुई थी। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, अगले एक-दो दिन में तापमान में 2-4 डिग्री तक की और गिरावट होने का अनुमान है। इससे प्रदेश में सर्दी का असर और तेज होगा।

ये रहा प्रदेश के शहरों में आज का न्यूनतम तापमान
अजमेर 12.6, अलवर 12.2, भीलवाड़ा 14, पिलानी (झुंझुनूं) 10.5, सीकर 13, कोटा 15.8, उदयपुर 14, बाड़मेर 13.2, पाली 15.4, जैसलमेर 9.3, जोधपुर 13.5, माउंट आबू 5.4, फलौदी 11.8, बीकानेर 10.3 और चूरू में 9.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

