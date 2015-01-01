पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे की दलील:घोषणा के बाद जो ट्रेनें एक दिन भी नहीं चली, रेलवे ने उन्हें ही कम यात्री भार होने के चलते रद्द कर दिया

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
दोनों आंदोलनों के चलते पिछले 10 दिन में करीब 150 से अधिक ट्रेनों का संचालन बाधित हुआ है
  • कम यात्री भार के चलते एयरलाइंस की तर्ज पर सोमवार को 8 ट्रेनों को रद्द किया

लंबे समय बाद शुरू हुई ट्रेनें इन दिनों पंजाब के किसान और राजस्थान के गुर्जर आंदोलन की भेंट चढ़ गई हैं। दोनों आंदोलनों के चलते पिछले 10 दिन में करीब 150 से अधिक ट्रेनों का संचालन बाधित हुआ है। इसी बीच, सोमवार को रेलवे की भी एक बड़ी खामी सामने आई है। खामी ट्रेनों के संचालन से जुड़ी हुई है।

रेलवे ने ट्रेनों के संचालन को रद्द करने के पीछे जो दलील दी है वो आम आदमी के गले उतरने वाली नहीं है। रेलवे ने एयरलाइंस की तर्ज पर ट्रेनों को रद्द किया है। दरअसल रेलवे द्वारा सोमवार को चार जोड़ी यानि कुल आठ ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया है। रद्द करने के पीछे कम यात्री भार होने की दलील दी गई है।

जिन चार जोड़ी ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया है, वो घोषणा होने के बाद एक दिन भी नहीं चली। वहीं रेलवे खुद इससे पहले नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर इन ट्रेनों को पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के चलते रद्द करता रहा है।

रद्द हुईं ट्रेनों में 09614 अमृतसर-अजमेर (3 ट्रिप), 09611 अजमेर-अमृतसर (3 ट्रिप), 02472 दिल्ली-श्रीगंगानगर (10 ट्रिप), 02471 श्रीगंगानगर-दिल्ली (10 ट्रिप), 04887 ऋषिकेश-बाडमेर (10 ट्रिप), 04888 बाड़मेर-ऋषिकेश (10 ट्रिप), 04519 दिल्ली-बठिंडा (10 ट्रिप) और 04520 बठिंडा-दिल्ली (10 ट्रिप) शामिल हैं।

पूजा सुपरफास्ट के संचालन पर भी संकट खड़ा हुआ
इन ट्रेनों के रद्द होने के बाद जयपुर की सबसे लोकप्रिय ट्रेन अजमेर- जम्मूतवी पूजा सुपरफास्ट के संचालन पर भी संकट खड़ा हो गया। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि ट्रेन 02422 जम्मूतवी-अजमेर पूजा एक्सप्रेस, 02421 अजमेर-जम्मूतवी पूजा एक्सप्रेस 20 अक्टूबर से रद्द चल रही है। तो वहीं जिन ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया है, ये भी उनमें ही शामिल है। हालांकि रेलवे ने अभी इसकी कोई आधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं की है।

