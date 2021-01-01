पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस पर सियासत:ध्वजारोहण के बाद सीएम गहलोत ने कहा,देश में लोकतंत्र को खतरा,प्रदेशों में चुनी हुई सरकारों को गिराया जा रहा है

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजधानी के बड़ी चौपड़ पर ध्वजारोहण के बाद गहलोत ने अपने भाषण में बीजेपी-केंद्र सरकार पर जमकर सियासी हमले किए - Dainik Bhaskar
राजधानी के बड़ी चौपड़ पर ध्वजारोहण के बाद गहलोत ने अपने भाषण में बीजेपी-केंद्र सरकार पर जमकर सियासी हमले किए
  • राजस्थान में सरकार को डिस्टर्ब करने वालों की चाल को जनता ने कामयाब नहीं होने दिया : गहलोत
  • गहलोत ने किसान आंदोलन को लेकर केंद्र को आड़े हाथों लिया
  • कहा, तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द करे केंद्र,जिनके लिए कानून बनाए उन्हें ही ये स्वीकार नहीं

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने बड़ी चौपड़ पर ध्वजारोहण के बाद केंद्र सरकार और बीजेपी को निशाने पर लिया। गहलोत ने कहा, आज देश में लोकतंत्र को खतरे हैं। देश में जिस रूप में शासन चल रहा है, ज्यूडिशियरी पर दबाव है। इनकम टैक्स-सीबीआई-ईडी जैसी एजेंसियों का दुरुपयोग हो रहा है।जिस तरह से अलग-अलग प्रदेशों के अंदर सरकारें गिराई जा रही हैें। राजस्थान की जनता एकजुट रही, इसलिए उन लोगों की चाल नहीं चलने दी जो लोग चाहते थे कि राजस्थान की सरकार डिस्टर्ब हो। ये सब जनता की ताकत का परिणाम था। गहलोत ने कहा, लोकतंत्र में ये अच्छी परंपरा नहीं है, लोकतंत्र में असहमति का भी स्थान होता है, लोकतंत्र की खासियत यही है कि जो आपसे असहमत हैं उनकी भावनाओं की कद्र करें। पर इस मुल्क के अंदर जो असहमति व्यक्त करते हैं, वो देशद्रोही के रूप में स्थापित किए जाते हैं। ये बहुत ही खतरनाक संकेत है देश के लिए भी, प्रदेश के लिए भी कि हम सबको प्रदेशवासियों को इन बातों को गहराई से समझना है।

तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द करे केंद्र,जिनके लिए कानून बनाए उन्हें ही ये स्वीकार नहीं : गहलोत
गहलोत ने किसान आंदोलन को लेकर भी केंद्र को आड़े हाथों लिया। गहलोत ने कहा, किसान दो माह से ठंड के अंदर बैठे हैं। कोई उनकी सुनने वाला नहीं है। पूरा देश नहीं पूरा विश्व देख रहा है कि ये हो क्या रहा है हिंदुस्तान के अंदर। आजादी के बाद ऐसी पंररपरा और माहौल कभी नहीं देखा। हमारे अन्नदाता किसान की यह हालत बना दी केंद्र ने। कानून बनाने वाले हम लोग हैं, कानून की व्याख्या करने वाले हम लोग हैं, पर जिनके लिए ये कानून बनते हैं उनको विश्वास में लेना जरूरी होता है। किसान इन कानूनों से सहमत नहीं हैं। मेरी केंद्र से मांग है कि अविलंब तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करें, जो कानून जिनके लिए बनाए गए हैं उन्हीं को स्वीकार नहीं हैं।

