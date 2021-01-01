पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  After The Initial Treatment Of The Hospitalized Girl In Jaipur, The Health Improvement, HPLC And Genetic Test Will Know Why This Happened?

सफेद खून का दुर्लभ मामला:जयपुर के अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्ची की तबीयत सुधरी, HPLC और जैनेटिक टेस्ट में पता चलेगा ऐसा क्यों हुआ?

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर के जेके लोन अस्पताल में भर्ती यह बच्ची जिसका खून सफेद है। डॉक्टरों ने इस बच्ची को प्रारम्भिक उपचार के बाद छुट्‌टी दे दी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • कुछ दिन पहले जयपुर के जेके लोन अस्पताल में भर्ती एक बच्ची में सफेद खून का दुर्लभ मामला सामने आया था

जयपुर के जेके लोन अस्पताल की रेयर डिजीज यूनिट में 3 महीने की बच्ची के खून का रंग सफेद पाए जाने का मामला डॉक्टर्स के बीच चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। यूनिट के प्रभारी और अस्पताल के पूर्व अधीक्षक डॉ. अशोक गुप्ता और उनकी टीम इस मामले की जांच में जुटी है कि आखिर बच्ची को किस कारण से ये बीमारी हुई है। इसके लिए हाई परफॉर्मेंस लिक्विड क्रोमैटोग्राफी (HPLC) और जेनेटिक टेस्ट करवाया है। इसकी रिपोर्ट 8-10 दिन बाद आएगी। इसी रिपोर्ट के आधार पर बच्ची का आगे इलाज किया जाएगा।

डॉक्टर गुप्ता ने बताया कि बच्ची को जब भर्ती करवाया था, तब खून की कमी की शिकायत बताई थी। उस समय बच्ची का हीमोग्लोबिन लेवल 3 ही था। बच्ची के खून का सीरम वाइट क्यों है? इसकी जांच करवाई, तो पता चला कि बच्ची में ट्राइग्लिसराइड की मात्रा 1000 हजार से ऊपर है, जो आम तौर पर 125 से ज्यादा नहीं होने चाहिए। खून सफेद होने के तीन कारण में से पहला कारण ट्राइग्लिसराइड माना जा रहा है। इसके अलावा दूसरा जेनेटिक समस्या भी हो सकती है। साथ ही तीसरा बड़ा कारण रेड ब्लड सेल्स में मौजूद एंजाइम (पाइरूवेट काइनेज) की कमी भी हो सकता है। ये तीसरी स्थिति वाला मामला अब तक राजस्थान में नहीं आया है। इसी की जांच के लिए ही हमने HPLC और जेनेटिक टेस्ट करवाया है।

बता दें कि बीते दिनों जयपुर के जेके लोन अस्पताल में भर्ती हुई एक बच्ची में सफेद खून पाया गया था। डॉक्टरोंं का कहना है कि संभवतया कम उम्र की बच्ची में लाल की बजाय सफेद खून का यह पहला दुर्लभ मामला है।

बच्ची के जीने की संभावना अच्छी है: माथुर
बच्ची का इलाज कर रहे डॉ. प्रियांशु माथुर ने बताया कि बच्ची जिस हालत में आई थी और उसका जो प्रारम्भिक ट्रीटमेंट दिया उसके परिणाम काफी अच्छे आए हैं। बच्ची के शरीर में इस इलाज का अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स आया है। इसलिए फिलहाल उसे छुट्‌टी दे दी गई है। उसके आगे जीने की संभावना काफी बढ़ गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि बच्ची को ब्लड चढ़ाने और कुछ दवाओं से उसके फैट लेवल काे कम किया गया, इससे उसकी कंडीशन में सुधार आया। जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद तय किया जाएगा कि भविष्य में इस बच्ची का उपचार कैसे किया जाए?

