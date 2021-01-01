पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एयरकार्गो कॉम्पलेक्स बंद:जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर एयरकार्गो कॉम्पलेक्स बंद, 20 दिन से 115 कराेड़ रुपए का निर्यात रुका

जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर सुरक्षा कारणों का हवाला देकर 20 दिन से एयरकार्गो कॉम्पलेक्स बंद पड़ा हुआ है। नतीजा, इतने दिन से यहां से किसी सामान का निर्यात नहीं हो रहा। निर्यात रुकने से 115 करोड़ रु. का नुकसान हो चुका है। सर्वाधिक खामियाजा सब्जी और दवाओं जैसे जनरल गुड्स निर्यातकों को उठाना पड़ रहा है।

आगे भी निर्यात शुरू होने की संभावना कम ही है। दरअसल, दी राजस्थान स्मॉल इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (राजसिको) 1979 से एयरपोर्ट पर एयरकार्गो को संचालित कर रहा है। 8 जनवरी काे एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने अचानक सुरक्षा कारणों का हवाला देकर एयरकार्गो कॉम्पलेक्स को बंद कर दिया।

अथॉरिटी ने कहा- मौजूदा एयरकार्गो कॉम्पलेक्स प्रस्तावित नए रनवे के दायरे में है, इसलिए सिक्युरिटी क्लियरेंस नहीं दे सकते। यह भी महत्वपूर्ण है कि जयपुर एयरपोर्ट काे निजी क्षेत्र में देने के लिए अडाणी ग्रुप से एमओयू हाे चुका है। जल्द अडाणी समूह जयपुर एयरपोर्ट काे टेकओवर करेगा।

सुरक्षा कारणों का हवाला देकर रोक रखा है निर्यात

  • नए रनवे का काम शुरू होने से पहले एयरकार्गो काम्पलेक्स को सुरक्षा कारणों का हवाला देकर बंद करना समझ से परे है। हम एयरकार्गो कॉम्पलेक्स के लिए नई जगह मांग रहे हैं, लेकिन एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी कुछ नहीं कर रही।’ - आकाश आल्हा, मुख्य लेखा अधिकारी, राजसिको
  • फेडरेशन ऑफ राजस्थान ट्रेड एंड इंडस्ट्रीज के अध्यक्ष सुरेश अग्रवाल ने सरकार से हस्तक्षेप की मांग की है। जबकि नागरिक उड्डयन सुरक्षा ब्यूरो (बीसीएएस) ने राजसिको को रेगुलेटेड एजेंट के रूप में सुरक्षा मंजूरी दे दी है।
