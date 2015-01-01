पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान रोडवेज:जयपुर से जैसलमेर के लिए 18 दिसंबर से शुरु होगी एयरकंडीशन स्लीपर (गांधी रथ) बस सेवा

जयपुर से जैसलमेर मार्ग पर यात्रियों को जयपुर से जैसलमेर के लिये 780/-रू0 तथा जयपुर से सम के लिये 830/-रू0 किराया निर्धारित किया गया है। (फाइल फोटो)
  • जयपुर से अजमेर, ब्यावर, जोधपुर होते हुए जैसलमेर पहुंचेगी स्लीपर बस

राजस्थान राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम द्वारा जयपुर से जैसलमेर के लिये पहली बार एयरकंडीशन स्लीपर (गांधी रथ) बस सेवा शुक्रवार, 18 दिसंबर से शुरु होने जा रही है। राजस्थान रोडवेज की यह बस जयपुर स्थित सिंधीकैंप बस स्टैंड से रात 11:30 बजे जैसलमेर के लिए रवाना होगी। यह बस जयपुर से अजमेर, ब्यावर, जोधपुर होते हुये अगले दिन सुबह 10.00 बजे जैसलमेर पहुंचेगी। इसके बाद सुबह 11 बजे सम स्टैंड, जैसलमेर पहुंचेगी।

इसके बाद शाम 4 बजे वापस सम से प्रस्थान कर जैसलमेर और जैसलमेर से शाम 5.00 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन सुबह 6.00 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी। जयपुर से जैसलमेर मार्ग पर यात्रियों को जयपुर से जैसलमेर के लिये 780/-रू0 तथा जयपुर से सम के लिये 830/-रू0 किराया निर्धारित किया गया है। जयपुर जैसलमेर-सम मार्ग पर पोकरण व डेचू जाने वाले यात्रियों को भी इस बस सेवा का लाभ मिल सकेगा।

