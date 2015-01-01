पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन का असर:अजमेर-जम्मूतवी पूजा सुपर फास्ट 22 व 23 को भी रद्द

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन का असर

पंजाब और हरियाणा में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन का असर अभी तक भी ट्रेनों के संचालन पर पड़ रहा है। रेलवे भी इसी की आड़ में ट्रेनों को एक-एक दिन के हिसाब से रद्द कर रहा है। इसी के चलते एक बार फिर जम्मूतवी-अजमेर-जम्मूतवी और जयपुर-दौलतपुर चौक-जयपुर ट्रेनों का संचालन प्रभावित रहेगा।

ट्रेन नंबर 02422 जम्मूतवी-अजमेर पूजा सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल 22 और ट्रेन नंबर 02421 अजमेर-जम्मूतवी 23 नवंबर को रद्द रहेगी। गौरतलब है कि यह ट्रेन अभी तक एक भी दिन संचालित नहीं हुई है। तो वहीं 09717, जयपुर- दौलतपुर चौक स्पेशल ट्रेन जो 22 को जयपुर से प्रस्थान करेगी, वह अंबाला तक चलेगी। इसी प्रकार 09718 दौलतपुर चौक-जयपुर स्पेशल ट्रेन जो दिनांक 23 नवंबर को रवाना होगी, वह भी अंबाला से जयपुर के बीच ही संचालित की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें