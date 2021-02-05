पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पांच मोबाइल चोर गिरफ्तार:जयपुर में अकरम और विमल की गैंग कर रही थी राहगीरों से लूटपाट, छीने गए 33 महंगे मोबाइल फोन और चाकू जब्त

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
जयपुर के जवाहर नगर थाना पुलिस की गिरफ्त में मोबाइल फोन लूटने वाली गैंग के पांच बदमाश - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर के जवाहर नगर थाना पुलिस की गिरफ्त में मोबाइल फोन लूटने वाली गैंग के पांच बदमाश
  • शहर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट में जवाहर नगर थाना पुलिस की कार्रवाई
  • गैंग के कब्जे से एक चुराई गई मोटरसाइकिल और 7600 रुपए भी बरामद

शहर में राहगीरों से मोबाइल फोन लूटने, वाहन चुराने वाली गैंग का पर्दाफाश करते हुए पुलिस पांच बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। अपराध जगत में अकरम और विमल गैंग के नाम से चर्चित इस गैंग के कब्जे से पुलिस ने 33 महंगे मोबाइल फोन, एक चुराई गई बाइक, चाकू और 7600 रुपए बरामद किए हैं। आरोपियों से कई अन्य बड़ी वारदातें खुलने की संभावना है।

पुलिस उपायुक्त जयपुर (पूर्व) अभिजीत सिंह ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी इसरार अहमद उर्फ ईशान (24) खोहनागोरियान जयपुर, दूसरा आरोपी विमल कुमार शर्मा उर्फ बंटी (25) निवासी बसेड़ी जिला धौलपुर, तीसरा आरोपी मोहम्मद अकरम (19) निवासी फकीरों का टीबा नाहरगढ़ जयपुर, चौथा आरोपी विजय सोनी उर्फ चोटी (19) निवासी नाहरगढ़ रोड़ चांदपोल बाजार जयपुर है और पांचवां आरोपी मुश्तफा खान (23) निवासी फिरोजपुर झिरका जिला मेवात (हरियाणा) है। मुश्तफा नटाटा रोड, आमेर में रहता है।

पुलिस ने स्नेचर गैंग से 33 मोबाइल फोन बरामद किए
पुलिस ने स्नेचर गैंग से 33 मोबाइल फोन बरामद किए

अकरम और विमल गैंग के मुस्तफा व उसके साथियों से मिलने की सूचना मिली थी
एसीपी नीलकमल मीणा ने बताया कि सब इंस्पेक्टर ताराचन्द शर्मा को रात 11:30 बजे मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि जयपुर में अकरम एवं विमल गैंग चोरी के माल मुस्तफा व उसके साथियों को बेचने के लिए सेक्टर- 2 जवाहर नगर के आस पास पार्क में मिल रहे हैं।

तब जवाहर नगर थानाप्रभारी अरुण पूनियां के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम ने गैंग को पकड़ा। मोतीडूंगरी इलाके में चुराई गई मोटरसाइकिल पर मोबाइल फोन लूटपाट की वारदात करते है। सब इंस्पेक्टर ताराचंद, हेडकांस्टेबल सुरज्ञान, डीसीपी पूर्व ऑफिस में सायबर सेल के प्रभारी हेडकांस्टेबल प्रधुमन शर्मा, कांस्टेबल शंकरलाल ने अहम भूमिका निभाई थी।

