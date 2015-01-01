पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • All Records Of Corona Positive Cases In Jaipur Broken, 656 Cases In A Single Day; Infected Health Minister Visits In The RUHS Wards

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:जयपुर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव केसों के सभी रिकॉर्ड टूटे, एक ही दिन में 656 केस; संक्रमित चिकित्सा मंत्री ने वार्डों का दौरा

जयपुर3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदेश के चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने मंगलवार को आरयूएचएस अस्पताल के परिसर में स्थित विभिन्न वार्डों का दौरा किया। वे खुद भी यहीं संक्रमित होने से भर्ती है।
  • राजधानी जयपुर में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से बढ़े संक्रमण केस
  • कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने से चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा भी है आईसोलोशन में है

प्रदेश में कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर चल रही है। जिसमें संक्रमितों की बढ़ती रफ्तार ने मंगलवार को राजधानी जयपुर में अब तक के सभी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए। यहां आज एक ही दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 656 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। इसके बाद यहां संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 43,956 हो चुकी है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ सोमवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए प्रदेश के चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने मंगलवार को आरयूएचएस अस्पताल के परिसर में स्थित विभिन्न वार्डों का दौरा किया और वहां भर्ती मरीजों से कुशलक्षेम पूछी। उन्हें उपलब्ध कराई जा रही स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के बारे में जानकारी ली।

डॉ. शर्मा खुद भी आरयूएचएस में एडमिट है। वे वहीं से अस्पताल से जुड़ी सेवाओं की लगातार मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। साथ ही, अस्पताल प्रशासन द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमितों को उपलब्ध कराई जाने वाली सुविधाओं के बारे में जानकारी ले रहे है। चिकित्सा मंत्री ने दूसरी और तीसरी मंजिल पर बनाए जा रहे नए 70 आईसीयू बैड का भी अवलोकन किया।

वर्तमान में आरयूएचएस अस्पताल में 135 आईसीयू बैड है, जल्द ही 70 नए बैड मिलेंगे

वर्तमान में आरयूएचएस अस्पताल में 135 आईसीयू बैड हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द ही अस्पताल को 70 और नए बैड मिल जाएंगे और आईसीयू बेड की संख्या 205 हो जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अस्पताल में वर्तमान में 1200 ऑक्सीजन बैड हैं और कोरोना संक्रमितों को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है।

चिकित्सा मंत्री शर्मा ने आरयूएचएस में कोविद दे केयर सेंटर का दौरा कर वहां उपचार ले रहे मरीजों से बातचीत की। इसके अलावा ऑक्सीजन प्लांट का भी दौरा किया। इस दौरान सवाई मानसिंह मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिसिंपल सुधीर भंडारी, आरयूएचएस के अधीक्षक अजीत सिंह सहित कई चिकित्सक और अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का पुलिस से सवाल- कोई सरकार की बात न माने, तो उस पर राजद्रोह की धारा लगाएंगे? - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें