चिकित्सा मंत्री बोले:सभी पहनें मास्क, दिसंबर में आ सकती है कोरोना की दूसरी लहर, पश्चिमी देश कोविड-19 की दूसरी और तीसरी लहर देख रहे हैं

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने कहा कि कोरोना ग्राफ में गिरावट आ रही है लेकिन लोगों को लापरवाह नहीं होना चाहिए। सर्दियों में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की आशंका व्यक्त की गई है। डॉ. शर्मा के अनुसार विशेषज्ञों का मानना ​​है सर्दियों में दूसरी लहर आ सकती है, इसलिए लोगों को बहुत सतर्क रहना होगा, मास्क पहनना होगा, सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखनी होगी और खुद को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए बार-बार हाथ धोना होगा।”

विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार, सर्दियों में मौसमी बीमारियों, स्वाइन फ्लू, डेंगू, सर्दी और खांसी, प्रदूषण आदि के मामलों में वृद्धि होगी। जो गंभीर है और अगर प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ता है, तो कोरोना के मामले निश्चित रूप से बढ़ जाएंगे। अगर लोग मास्क पहनते हैं और एक महीने तक अनुशासन बनाए रखते हैं तो कोरोना चेन टूट सकती है।

डॉ शर्मा ने बताया कि सीएम के निर्देश पर मास्क के लिए जन जागरूकता अभियान को 30 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दिया गया है। संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और पश्चिमी देश कोविड-19 की दूसरी और तीसरी लहर देख रहे हैं और पहले चरण की तुलना में मामलों में दो से तीन बार वृद्धि हुई है।

मास्क अनिवार्य : क्योंकि 2025 तक तपेदिक खत्म करना है
मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने कहा कि राजस्थान में लोगों को मास्क पहनने की आदत विकसित करनी होगी। मास्क पहनने के कई फायदे हैं, क्योंकि यह कई गंभीर बीमारियों के खतरे को कम करता है। वहीं 2025 तक तपेदिक को खत्म करने के उद्देश्य से भी मास्क पहनने को अनिवार्य किया जा रहा है। मास्क पहनने से तपेदिक, अस्थमा, एलर्जी और अन्य संक्रामक रोगों के मामलों को नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है।

