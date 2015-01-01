पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई को लेकर विवाद:उपायुक्त का आरोप- विधायक ने बचाए अतिक्रमण, विधायक का जवाब- अफसर ने मनमानी तोड़फोड़ की

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रफीक खान, विधायक,आदर्श नगर
  • अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई का पहले विधायक ने विरोध किया, अब कोर्ट से माफी मांगी
  • मैं सही था, फिर भी विधायक ने मेरा ट्रांसफर करवा दिया
  • आरोप; अफसर झूठा, प्याऊ तोड़ी थी कोर्ट में माफी का केस अलग

ओमप्रकाश शर्मा. अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के दाैरान बाधा पहुंचाने के मामले में 11 माह बाद भले ही आदर्शनगर विधायक रफीक खान ने हाईकाेर्ट में माफी मांग ली है। लेकिन चाैंकाने वाली बात है कि अतिक्रमण की कार्रवाई के दाैरान विधायक रफीक खान का सामना करने वाले हवामहल जाेन के तत्कालीन उपायुक्त करतार सिंह काे अभी भी वनवास झेलना पड़ रहा है। विधायक रफीक खान ने काेर्ट में कहां है कि उनकाे अदालती आदेश की जानकारी नहीं थी और वे केवल लाेगाें के बुलाने पर वहां पर समझाइस करने गए थे।

जबकि हकीकत में माैके पर माैजूद जाेन उपायुक्त करतार सिंह की रफीक खान से बहस हाे गई थी और विधायक के विराेध के चलते नगर निगम टीम काे माैके से बैरंग लाैटना पड़ गया था। खास बात यह है कि इस घटना के दाे घंटे बाद ही विधायक रफीक खान की शिकायत पर अफसराें ने तत्काल जाेन उपायुक्त करतार सिंह का निगम मुख्यालय में तबादला कर दिया था।

इसके घटना के तीन बाद करतार सिंह का तबादला फिर जयपुर से बाहर कर दिया। ऐसे में हाल ही में विधायक के माफी मांगने के बाद डीएलबी और निगम के अफसराें द्वारा करतार सिंह का किया गया तबादला सवालाें के कठघरे में खड़ा हाे गया है। करतार सिंह वर्तमान में प्रतापगढ़ जिले में एसडीएम के पद पर कार्यरत है।
कोर्ट से न्याय मिला; मुझे गलत साबित किया अब विधायक के माफी मांगने से क्या हाेगा...
^ हम सड़क पर अतिक्रमण करने वालाें के साथ फुटपाथ पर कब्जा कर रहे मिस्त्रियाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने काेर्ट के आदेश पर ही गए थे। लेकिन विधायक साहब विराेध करने लगे थे। काेर्ट से न्याय मिला है, लेकिन तब सरकार ने विधायक की सिफारिश पर मेरा तबादला कर दिया था। अब माफी से क्या?
-करतार सिंह, तत्कालीन जाेन उपायुक्त हवामहल (एसडीएम प्रतापगढ़)
जिस मामले में करतार सिंह गलत से वो अलग था, बिना आदेश कार्रवाई की थी
जिस मामले में करतार सिंह गलत थे, वह अलग था। उन्हाेंने प्याऊ ताेड़ दी थी और मिस्त्रियाें के खिलाफ बिना आदेश के कार्रवाई कर रहे थे। जिस मामले में काेर्ट में जवाब दिया है, वह आधा किलाेमीटर दूर की लाेकेशन का है। करतार सिंह झूठ बाेल रहे है, जवाब देना पड़ेगा। मैं उन्हें चार्जशीट दिलाऊंगा।
- रफीक खान, विधायक,आदर्श नगर

जहां से चला विवाद... ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर से 10 हजार वर्गगज जमीन पर हटाना है अतिक्रमण
ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में नगर निगम की 10 हजार वर्गगज जमीन और पार्किंग की जमीन पर कब्जे हो रहे हैं। हाईकाेर्ट ने निगम काे अतिक्रमण हटाने के आदेश दिए थे। 2 दिसंबर काे निगम की टीम ट्रांसपाेर्ट नगर पहुंची और अतिक्रमण हटाने लगी ताे लाेगाें ने विराेध कर दिया। तब माैके पर विधायक रफीक खान भी पहुंचे थे और निगम अफसराें पर नाराजगी जताई थी।

विधायक और तत्कालीन जाेन उपायुक्त करतार सिंह के बीच झड़प हो गई थी। एक घंटे बाद निगम की टीम काे बिना कार्रवाई लाैटना पड़ा था। दाे घंटे बाद ही निगम व डीएलबी के अफसराें ने विधायक रफीक खान की सिफारिश पर करतार सिंह का तबादला कर दिया। काेर्ट में इस बाबत रिट लगी थी। विधायक रफीक खान व निगम काे पार्टी बनाया था। काेर्ट ने रफीक खान से जवाब मांगा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें