शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:जांचे गए नमूनों में 8.5 फीसदी अनसेफ, 15 प्रतिशत सब स्टैंडर्ड और 14.3 फीसदी मिस ब्रांड

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
बेखौफ मिलावटखोर
  • 2969 नमूनों लिए गए थे, 1657 की रिपोर्ट मिली है, जबकि 1312 नमूनों की जांच रिपोर्ट अभी पेंडिंग
  • 20 अक्टूबर को जारी आदेश के तहत अभियान अभी जारी रहेगा

प्रदेश में फूड सेफ्टी एक्ट 5 अगस्त 2011 को लागू होने के बावजूद मिलावटखोर बैखौफ होकर मिलावट कर आमजन की सेहत बिगाड़ रहे है। दिवाली पर खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट के लिए प्रदेश भर में 26 अक्टूबर से 14 नवंबर तक संचालित ‘शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध’ अभियान के तहत 2969 नमूने लिए गए। इनमें से 1657 नमूनों की जांच में 142 अनसेफ यानि मानव के स्वास्थ्य के लिए असुरक्षित, 251 सब स्टेंडर्ड और 237 मिस ब्रांड मिले है। लेकिन 1312 नमूनों की जांच रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है।

जब तक रिपोर्ट आएगी, तब तक खाद्य पदार्थ का इस्तेमाल हो जाएगा। सबसे ज्यादा नमूने लेने में पहले नंबर पर जयपुर, दूसरे नंबर पर भरतपुर और तीसरे नंबर पर अलवर है। इधर, महात्मा गांधी मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल के ओंकोलॉजी विभाग के डॉ.प्रशांत कुंभज के अनुसार न केवल सब्जियां बल्कि दूध, पनीर, मसालों और मिठाइयों में मिलावट से आमजन की सेहत गड़बड़ हो रही है।

फल-सब्जियों में हैवी मेटल के पाए जाने से कैंसर जैसी बीमारी हो सकती है। फलों को पकाने में कैल्शियम कार्बाइड का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। लीगल एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि अनसेफ मामलों में मिलावटखोरों को सजा मिले तो ही मिलावट पर कंट्रोल हो सकता है।

मिलावट के खिलाफ ‘साल भर चलेगा अभियान’, फल-सब्जी और अन्य नमूने भी लेंगे
मिलावट के बढ़ रहे मामलों को देखते अब अभियान साल भर तक चलेगा। सरकार ने एक आदेश जारी कर 20 अक्टूबर 2020 की निरन्तरता में राज्य में ‘शुद्व के लिए युद्व’ अभियान आगामी आदेश तक जारी रहेगा।

खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावटी सामान की बिक्री रोकने के लिए मिलावटखोरों पर कार्यवाही करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन, पुलिस, रसद विभाग, डेयरी, बाट-माप तौल विभाग और चिकित्सा विभाग शामिल होगा। साल भर तक चलने वाले अभियान में दूध, मावा, पनीर, डेयरी, उत्पाद, आटा, खाद्य, तेल, बेसन, सूखे मेवे व मसालों की जांच प्रमुखता से होगी। इसके अलावा फल-सब्जी और अन्य के नमूने भी लेंगे।

