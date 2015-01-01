पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

याेजना:परकाेटे में अमृत याेजना 2 साल बाद भी पूरी नहीं

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वजह; बजट के अभाव में रेगुलर वर्क नहीं हुआ

परकाेटा क्षेत्र में अमृत याेजना के तहत पिछले दाे साल से अधिक समय बीत जाने के बाद भी कार्य पूरा नहीं हुआ है। इस याेजना के तहत परकाेटे में माेदी खाना, सरहद चाैकड़ी व विश्वैश्वरैय्या चाैकड़ी में नई पाइप लाइन, मीटर व अन्य कार्य किए जा रहे हैं, इनमें से एक भी कार्य कंपलीट नहीं हुआ है। यह प्रोजेक्ट फरवरी 2018 में शुरू हुआ था और फरवरी 2020 तक पूरा करना था। कार्य में देरी की वजह बताई जा रही है कि बजट के अभाव में रेगुलर वर्क नहीं हो पाया।

पहले रोड कट का पैसा जमा नहीं होने की वजह नगर निगम ने रोड कट की परमिशन नहीं दी। पीएचईडी ने 2.78 करोड़ में से रोड कट के एक करोड़ जमा करवाने के बाद पाइपलाइन बिछाने का रुका काम शुरू हुआ। अभी भी 10 करोड़ रुपए की जरूरत है। बाकी करीब 21 करोड़ का फर्म को भुगतान कर दिया गया है। इस याेजना का उद्देश्य था कि यहां रहने वाले लाेगाें काे 24 घंटे पानी की सुविधाएं दी जाएगी।

पीएचईडी अधिकारियों ने बताया कि अभी मोदीखाना में पाइपलाइन बिछा दी गई और नई लाइन से 3500 कनेक्शन कर मीटर भी लगा दिए गए, इसमें दिसंबर अंत तक पेयजल सप्लाई दे दी जाएगी। वहीं सरहद चौकड़ी और विश्वैश्वरैय्या में कार्य चल रहा है।
^रेगुलर बजट नहीं मिलने और पहले रोड कट की परमिशन नहीं मिली थी इसलिए पाईप बिछाने का काम देरी से शुरु हुआ। अभी काम चल रहा है।
- संजय शर्मा, एक्सईएन

क्या है अमृत जलयोजना
परकाेटे क्षेत्र में लाेगाें काे 24 घंटे बीसलपुर का पानी सप्लाई करने के हिसाब से नई लाइन बिछाइ जा रही है। स्वायत्त शासन विभाग की अमृत योजना एवं स्मार्ट सिटी के अंतर्गत शहर के एबीडी एरिया में पीएचइडी की ओर से 52.17 कराेड़ रुपए के पेयजल कार्य करवाए जा रहे हैं। इस याेजना में 50 प्रतिशत केंद्र सरकार, 30 प्रतिशत स्वायत्त शासन विभाग एवं 20 प्रतिशत नगर निगम का हिस्सा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें