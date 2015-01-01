पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिजीटल बाल मेला:ऐसा ऑनलाइन प्लेटफार्म जहां आपके बच्चे घर बैठे अपनी प्रतिभा को देश-दुनिया के सामने रख सकेंगे

डिजीटल बाल मेला की वेबसाइट की लांचिंग करते ऊर्जा मंत्री बी.डी. कल्ला।

कोरोना महामारी के बीच बच्चों को मुश्किल दौर से निकालने और उनकी प्रतिभा को निखारने के उदेश्य से एक ऑनलाइन प्लेटफार्म http://www.digitalbaalmela.com/ शुरू हुआ है। ‘डिजिटल बाल मेला’ के नाम से शुरू हुए इस ऑनलाइन प्लेटफार्म पर बच्चे अपने घर बैठे मोबाइल से वीडियो या फोटो के जरिए अपनी क्रिएटिविटी को दर्शा सकते है। जलदाय एवं ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ. बी.डी.कल्ला ने डिजिटल बाल मेला की इस वेबसाइट की औपचारिक लांचिंग की और उनके पोते राघव कल्ला ने पहला वीडियो बनाकर पहला रजिस्ट्रेशन किया।

आपको बता दें कि कोरोना के प्रति जागरूकता बढ़ाने के लिए राज्यस्तर पर एलआईसी और फ्यूचर सोसायटी की ओर से ‘डिजिटल बाल मेला’ की शुरुआत की है। इस डिजीटल प्लेटफार्म पर आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में कोरोना से जंग जीतने और और जागरुकता बढ़ाने से संबंधित संदेश देते हुए गतिविधि अनिवार्य है। बच्चे अपने टैलेंट अनुसार पसंदीदा प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेकर अपने कार्य का वीडियो मोबाइल से बनाकर प्रतियोगिता की कैटेगरी के अनुसार अपनी एंट्री ऑनलाइन भेज सकते हैं।

14 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन वीडियो सबमिट कर सकेंगे
इस मौके पर ऊर्जा मंत्री कल्ला ने कहा कोरोना पेंडमिक के इस मुश्किल दौर में बच्चों की प्रतिभा को निखारने का ये नायाब प्लेटफार्म है। घर में रहते हुये बच्चे अपनी प्रतिभा को खो नहीं दे इसलिये ‘डिजिटल बाल मेला’ विभिन्न कलाओं/प्रतियोगिताओं का एक बड़ा उत्सव है। हर क्षेत्र की प्रतिभा को आगे आने का अवसर मिले इसलिये दस अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों का समावेश किया गया है। इसमें जिनमें पेंटिंग, एक्टिंग, कुकिंग, सिंगिंग, डांसिंग, क्विज़, शॉर्ट फिल्म मेकिंग शामिल हैं। जीतने वाले प्रतिभागी को राज्यस्तर पर कैश अवार्ड भी दिया जाएगा। मेले में ऑनलाइन वीडियो सबमिट करने की अंतिम तारीख 14 दिसंबर तथा परिणाम की तारीख 25 दिसंबर को जारी किए जाएंगे।

