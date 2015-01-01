पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:नाराज दामाद ने सास पर फरसे से किया हमला, पति को छोड़कर मां के साथ रह रही थी महिला

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
जवाहर सर्किल इलाके में मंगलवार शाम को सेक्टर 13 में एक दामाद ने फरसे से सास पर हमला कर दिया। घटना में सास के दोनों हाथों पर चोट लग गई। इस दौरान मौके पर एक एकत्रित हुए लोगों ने हमला करने वाले दामाद को मौके पर ही पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। अन्यथा व गोली मारकर हत्या करने वाला था। आरोपी सुभाष शर्मा भरतपुर के भुसावर स्थित महाराजपुर का रहने वाला है।

एसीपी मालवीय नगर महेन्द्र शर्मा ने बताया कि प्राथमिक जांच में सामने आया कि सुभाष व उसकी पत्नी सरोज के बीच झगड़ा चल रहा था। पत्नी सरोज उसे छोड़कर अपनी मां पिंकी के साथ सेक्टर 13 मालवीय नगर में किराये के मकान में रह रही थी। थानाधिकारी नेमीचंद ने बताया कि आरोपी को शक है कि उनके झगड़े का कारण उसकी सास है।

इसलिए मंगलवार को भरतपुर से फरसा व हथियार लेकर बाइक से जयपुर आ गया। आते ही पहले उसने फरसे से सास पर वार किया था। जिससे उनके दोनों हाथों पर कट लग गया। तब तक लोगों ने पकड़कर पुलिस को सूचना दे दी। हथियार निकालने से पहले ही लोगों ने उसे पकड़ लिया। अन्यथा गोली चला सकता था। सास पिंकी को जयपुरिया अस्पताल पहुंचाया। उसे प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद छुट्‌टी दे दी।

