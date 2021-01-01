पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:राष्ट्रीय अल्प बचत अभिकर्ता बनने के लिए आवेदन 11 फरवरी तक

जयपुर4 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय अल्प बचत योजनाओं में निवेश व अल्प बचत योजनाओं के प्रचार-प्रसार हेतु जयपुर जिले के ग्रामीण व शहरी क्षेत्रों में अल्प बचत अभिकर्ताओं की नियुक्ति की जानी है। कोषाधिकारी, जयपुर (शहर) डॉ0 देवाराम शिवरान ने बताया कि इच्छुक व योग्य व्यक्ति अल्प बचत योजनाओं जैसे महिला प्रधान क्षेत्रीय बचत योजना एवं अधिकृत अभिकर्ता प्रणाली अन्तर्गत अभिकर्ता बनने के लिए 11 फरवरी 2021 तक कोष कार्यालय (अल्प बचत), जयपुर (शहर) में निर्धारित तिथि तक आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर सकते है। अल्प बचत योजनाओं के अन्तर्गत अभिकर्ता नियुक्त होने के लिए कोविड-19 के संक्रमण की अवधि में नवम्बर, 2019 से जनवरी, 2021 तक प्रस्तुत आवेदन पत्रों में प्रस्तुत दस्तावेज में कमियों की पूर्ति करनी होगी। इसके अन्तर्गत गैर न्यायिक स्टाम्प पेपर पर शपथ पथ, चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र, पुलिस सत्यापन, आवेदनकर्ता के पारिवारिक सदस्यों को पूर्व में आवंटित अल्प बचत एजेन्सी के सम्बन्ध में शपथ पत्र आदि प्रस्तुत करने पर ही अल्प बचत अभिकर्ता को नियुक्ति हेतु आयोजित किए जाने वाले साक्षात्कार में सम्मिलित किया जाएगा।

