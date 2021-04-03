पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुस्साहस:हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने बैंक कियोस्क संचालक को बंधक बना लूटे 2.5 लाख रुपए

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
कियोस्क में घुसकर संचालक को केबिन में बंधक बनाकर 2.5 लाख रुपए व मोबाइल लूटकर ले गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
कियोस्क में घुसकर संचालक को केबिन में बंधक बनाकर 2.5 लाख रुपए व मोबाइल लूटकर ले गए।
  • शाम 6:30 बजे की घटना, कांच तोड़कर निकले संचालक

करधनी इलाके में गुरुवार शाम को हथियारबंद कार सवार पांच बदमाशों ने निवारू रोड के वैद्यजी का चौराहे के पास दुल्हा मार्केट में संचालित बैंक कियोस्क में घुसकर संचालक को केबिन में बंधक बनाकर 2.5 लाख रुपए व मोबाइल लूटकर ले गए।

बदमाशों के भागने के बाद कियोस्क संचालक हरनाथपुरा निवासी दीपक सैनी कांच तोड़कर बाहर निकले और पड़ोसी के मोबाइल से पुलिस को सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची करधनी थाना पुलिस ने आस-पास के इलाके में नाकाबंदी करवाई, लेकिन देर रात तक बदमाशों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा।

पुलिस की स्पेशल टीमें घटनास्थल के आस-पास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज खंगालने में जुटी है। झोटवाड़ा एसीपी हरिशंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर बदमाशों को पकड़ने के लिए करधनी एसएचओ विनोद कुमार व डीएसटी प्रभारी नरेन्द्र खींचड़ के नेतृत्व में टीमें गठित की गई है, जो संभावित ठिकानों पर दबिश दे रही है।
पीड़ित की आपबीती
पीड़ित दीपक सैनी ने बताया कि वह शाम करीब 6:30 बजे कियोस्क में काम कर रहे थे। तभी एक-एक करके 5 बदमाश ऑफिस में घुस गए। बदमाशों के पास हथियार थे। हथियार लगाकर अंदर के कैबिन में बैठा दिया। उसके बाद कैबिन को लॉक लगाकर गल्ले से ढाई लाख रुपए, दो मोबाइल, बाइक व कैबिन की चाबियां लेकर भाग गए। कैबिन का कांच तोड़कर बाहर आने के दौरान पीड़ित के हाथ में चोट भी लगी।

