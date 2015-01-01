पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • As Much Enthusiasm Among The People Of Bisalpur Drinking Water, Not Many Applications Are Coming For Connection, Because The Connection Charge Is High

पेयजल जोन-1 प्रोजेक्ट:बीसलपुर पेयजल को लेकर लोगों में जितना उत्साह था, कनेक्शन के लिए उतने आवेदन नहीं आ रहे, वजह- कनेक्शन का चार्ज ज्यादा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एरिया में चिन्हित घर 7 हजार से अधिक है, जिनको पेयजल के लिए कनेक्शन की जरूरत है
  • ऑनलाइन आवेदन; 1545 लाेगाें ने एक माह में नए कनेक्शन के लिए अप्लाई किया...

जगतपुरा बीसलपुर पेयजल जोन-1 प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर लोगों में बहुत ज्यादा उत्साह था, लेकिन अभी नए कनेक्शन लेने के लिए लोग आवेदन कम कर रहे है। वजह बताई जा रही है कि इस प्रोजेक्ट से नए कनेक्शन लेने के लिए जो विकास शुल्क लिया जाता है, वो शहर के अन्य इलाकों के मुकाबले ज्यादा लिया जा रहा है। इस प्रोजेक्ट का शुभारंभ किए एक माह हो गया लेकिन अभी तक केवल 1545 लोगों ने कनेक्शन लेने के लिए पीएचईडी में आवेदन किया है।

इस एरिया में चिन्हित घर 7 हजार से अधिक है, जिनको पेयजल के लिए कनेक्शन की जरूरत है। इनमें से अभी तक 76 लोगों को कनेक्शन जारी किया गया है। 148 को डिमांड नोटिस दिया गया है, वहीं 184 आवेदन रिजेक्ट हो गए है। अभी तक 72 लोगों ने डिमांड राशि ही जमा नहीं करवाई। बाकी आवेदन अभी जेईएन स्तर पर ही पेंडिंग है।

इस प्रोजेक्ट से जुड़ने पर 40 हजार से अधिक आबादी को बीसलपुर का पानी मिलेगा। पीएचईडी विभाग ने पहले चिन्हित किया था कि इससे 7000 घरों को जोड़ा जाएगा। पिछले माह ही जलदाय मंत्री बीडी कल्ला ने इस प्रोजेक्ट का उद्घाटन कर शुभारंभ किया था।

जगतपुरा के इस प्रोजेक्ट से कनेक्शन के लिए 100 वर्गमीटर तक के भूखंड के लिए 75 रुपए प्रति वर्गमीटर, 101 से 150 वर्गमीटर के लिए 100, 201 से 300 वर्गमीटर के लिए 125, 301 से 400 वर्गमीटर के लिए 150 व 401 से अधिक वर्गमीटर भूखंड के लिए 175 प्रति वर्गमीटर की दरें ली जा रही है।
शहर में अन्य जगह की दरें :
सुरक्षा राशि 1100 रुपए एक मुश्त व एक से 100 वर्गमीटर तक के लिए 10 रुपए, 101 से 150 वर्गमीटर के लिए 15 रुपए, 151 से 200 रुपए प्रति वर्गमीटर 20 रुपए व 201 वर्गमीटर से ज्यादा के लिए 30 रुपए प्रति वर्गमीटर की दरें है।
इनका कहना है
^ लोग ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर रहे है, जो डिमांड नाेटिस की राशि जमा करवा रहे हैं, उनकाे कनेक्शन जारी कर दिया गया है -राजेश गुप्ता, पीएचईडी एक्सईएन
-स्थानीय निवासी कानाराम जाट ने बताया कि पूरे शहर में अलग दरें है और अभी जगतपुरा बीसलपुर पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट में कनेक्शन देने की अलग दरें ली जा रही है। महंगी दरों की वजह से नए कनेक्शन के लिए लोग कम रुचि ले रहे है। सरकार से मांग है कि पुरानी दरों के आधार पर ही कनेक्शन जारी किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें