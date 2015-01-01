पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Assistant Administrative Officer Of GPF Arrested Taking Bribe Of 3000 Rupees In Jaipur By Acb, Bribe Sought From Retired Traffic Policeman

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जयपुर में एसीबी ट्रेप:जीपीएफ का सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी 3000 रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार, रिटायर्ड ट्रेफिक पुलिसकर्मी से मांगी घूस

जयपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीपीएफ विभाग में सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी गोपाल सिंह। एसीबी ने यातायात पुलिस में रहे एक हैडकांस्टेबल से 3000 रुपए की रिश्वत मांगने पर जयपुर में आज किया ट्रेप
  • भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) जयपुर शहर तृतीय की टीम ने की कार्रवाई
  • जीपीएफ व बीमा क्लेम की राशि भुगतान करने की एवज में मांगी थी रिश्वत

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) की टीम ने बुधवार को जीपीएफ के सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी को 3000 रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जयपुर ट्रेफिक पुलिस से स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति ले चुके हैडकांस्टेबल भागीरथ से यह रिश्वत मांगी गई थी। आरोपी अफसर को एसीबी की टीम ने जयपुर में स्थित राज्य बीमा एवं प्रावधायी निधि विभाग में जीपीएफ अनुभाग में स्थित ऑफिस में ही रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा। ट्रेप के एक दिन पहले ही एसीबी ने परिवादी की शिकायत का सत्यापन किया था। यह कार्रवाई एसीबी जयपुर शहर तृतीय के प्रभारी एडिशनल एसपी हिमांशु शर्मा के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने की।

एडिशनल एसपी हिमांशु शर्मा ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी गोपाल सिंह (57) है। वह जीपीएफ में सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी (AAO) है और करधनी इलाके में बैनाड़ रोड स्थित सीता विहार कॉलोनी में रहता है। इसके खिलाफ यातायात पुलिस जयपुर में हैडकांस्टेबल रह चुके भागीरथ मल जाट ने 15 दिसंबर को शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी।

जिसमें बताया कि उन्होंने जीपीएफ शाखा में अपने जीपीएफ अकाउंट में जमा रकम और बीमा क्लेम की राशि के भुगतान के संबंध में आवेदन किया था। लेकिन वहां पदस्थापित सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी गोपाल सिंह काम करने की एवज में तीन हजार रुपए मांग रहा है। ट्रेप कार्रवाई में परिवादी भागीरथ मल बुधवार को गोपाल सिंह के ऑफिस में पहुंचा। वहां रिश्वत की रकम दी। तभी इशारा मिलने के बाद गोपाल सिंह काे एसीबी टीम ने रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

बेटी की शादी में थी रुपयों की जरुरत, विभाग ने पैसा लौटाने की एवज में मांगी रिश्वत

जानकारी के अनुसार भागीरथ मल की बेटी की शादी 26 नवंबर को थी। इसके लिए रुपयों का इंतजाम करना था। ऐसे में उन्होंने जीपीएफ में बीमा और पीएफ की रकम लौटाने के लिए आवेदन किया। वहां कई चक्कर लगाए। अफसर व कर्मचारियों से मिले भी। लेकिन बिना रिश्वत के कोई उनकी रकम लौटाने को तैयार ही नहीं हो रहा था। खैर, बेटी की शादी तो उन्होंने कर दी। इसके बाद भ्रष्टाचारियों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाने के लिहाज से भागीरथ मल ने एसीबी को शिकायत की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराहुल बोले- राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के बजाय यूनिफॉर्म पर चर्चा करना वक्त की बर्बादी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें