नागरिक उड्डयन विभाग:नियमित पायलटों की भर्ती की उड्डयन विभाग की अर्जी वित्त विभाग ने लौटाई

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जॉब बेसिस पर पायलट व मेंटिनेंस स्टाफ लेगा विभाग

राज्य सरकार के हवाई जहाजों को उड़ाने के लिए नियमित पायलटों की भर्ती की अर्जी वित्त विभाग ने नागरिक उड्डयन विभाग को बैरंग लौटा दी है। वित्तीय संकट के चलते सरकार फिलहाल गैर जरूरी खर्चों में कटौती कर रही है। ऐसे में विभागों की नियुक्तियों संबंधी फाइल को वापस लौटाया जा रहा है।

वित्त विभाग से नियुक्ति की फाइल वापस लौटाए जाने के बाद अब उड्डयन विभाग को एक बार फिर से जॉब बेसिस पर पायलटों की नियुक्ति करनी होगी। विभाग ने इसके लिए तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी हैं।

दरअसल नियमित पायलटों का वेतन काफी ज्यादा होता है इसलिए वित्त विभाग ने जॉब बेसिस पर ही पायलटों की तैनाती की मंजूरी दी है। नियमित पायलट का वेतन जहां 3 से 5 लाख रुपए प्रतिमाह तक होता है वहीं जॉब बेसिस पर इससे काफी कम वेतन पर पायलट मिल जाते हैं। अब उड्डयन विभाग तीन माह के लिए जॉब बेसिस पर एक पायलट,एक पायलट आफिसर,एक जूनियर पायलट,क्वालिटी मैनेजर और कन्टीन्यू एरोविटनेस मैनेजर समेत 12 कार्मिकों की भर्ती करेगा।

हालांकि वित्त विभाग पहले से ही उड्डयन विभाग का संचालन पीपीपी मॉडल पर करने की सलाह दे चुका है क्योंकि स्टेट फ्लाइंग स्कूल का संचालन लंबे समय से बंद पड़ा है ऐसे में इसके लिए नियमित कर्मचारियों को लेना सरकार पर वित्तीय बोझ बढ़ाने वाला होगा। हालांकि सरकार अपने हवाई बड़े के संचालन के लिए अब तक कोई प्राइवेट पार्टनर नहीं तलाश पाई है।

