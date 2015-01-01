पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तबादला:आरटीओ व डीटीओ ऑफिस में लगे बाबू और इंस्पेक्टर नए रोस्टर सिस्टम में होंगे जिला बदर

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान परिवहन विभाग में जनवरी से होने वाले नए रोस्टर सिस्टम की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। आरटीओ व डीटीओ ऑफिस में जहां बाबू की सीटें बदले जाने की तैयारी है वही कमिश्नर ऑफिस से विभिन्न जिलों में लगे हुए डीटीओ और ट्रांसपोर्ट इंस्पेक्टरों को इधर से उधर करने की कवायद तेज हो गई है।

उधर परिवहन मंत्री ऐसे बाबूओं, सब इंस्पेक्टर और इंस्पेक्टरों की सूची तैयार कर रहे हैं जिन पर लंबे समय से आरोप लगे हैं और शिकायतें मिल रही है। ऐसे करीब 41 नाम सूचीबद्ध किए गए हैं, उन्हें जिला बदर करने की तैयारी है। हालांकि परिवहन विभाग के बाबूओं इंस्पेक्टरों ने अपनी सीटों को सुरक्षित करने के लिए आरटीओ डीटीओ व कमिश्नर ऑफिस सिफारिश करवाना भी शुरू कर दिया है यह सिलसिला दीपावली से ही चल रहा है।

गौरतलब है कि रोस्टर में बदलाव किए जाने को लेकर परिवहन मंत्री वह कमिश्नर के बीच भी किसान हो गई थी उसके बाद से जनवरी और जुलाई में ही रोस्टर किया जाना तय हुआ। जनवरी में ही आरटीओ व डीटीओ कार्यालयों में लगे लिपिक व उप निरीक्षक व निरीक्षक तथा डीटीओ को बदला जाएगा।

