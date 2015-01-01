पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटाखा दुकानें सील:राजस्थान में 31 दिसंबर तक पटाखों पर बैन; बेचने पर 10 हजार रुपए और जलाने पर 2 हजार रुपए जुर्माना

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुप्रीम कोर्ट पूर्व में आतिशबाजी की समय सीमा तय कर चुका है
  • पटाखा कारोबारियों की याचिका पर आज हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई
  • पटाखों पर पाबंदी के फैसले से हजारों लोगों के सामने रोजी-रोटी का संकट आ गया है

सरकार द्वारा पटाखा बिक्री पर 31 दिसंबर तक रोक लगा रखी है। इस रोक को प्रभावी बनाने के लिए प्रशासन ने तमाम अस्थायी लाइसेंस आवेदन रद्द कर दिए हैं, सोमवार को पुलिस ने स्थायी लाइसेंस वाली पटाखा दुकानों को भी सील कर दिया।

एडिशनल पुलिस कमिश्नर राहुल प्रकाश ने सोमवार को स्थानीय थाना पुलिस को आदेश देकर शहर सभी स्थाई लाइसेंस वाली पटाखा शॉप को बंद कर सील लगवा दी। चोरी-छिपे पटाखें बेचने वाले दुकानदारों पर निगरानी रखी जा रही है। शहर में 200 से ज्यादा स्थायी लाइसेंस वाली दुकानें हैं। 160 स्थाई लाइसेंस जयपुर पुलिस व 52 लाइसेंस नागपुर विस्फोटक विभाग से जारी किए हुए हैं।

उधर, हाईकोर्ट ने पटाखों पर पाबंदी के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई 10 नवंबर तक टाल दी है। जस्टिस गोवर्धन बाढ़दार व एमके व्यास की खंडपीठ ने यह निर्देश राजस्थान फायरवर्क्स डीलर एंड मैन्युफैक्चरर्स एसोसिएशन व अन्य की याचिका पर दिया। अधिवक्ता श्वेता पारीक ने मामले में पक्षकार बनने का प्रार्थना पत्र दायर किया।

एसोसिएशन ने कहा है- पटाखों पर पाबंदी के फैसले से हजारों लोगों के सामने रोजी-रोटी का संकट आ गया है। कारोबारियों के करोड़ों रुपए का एडवांस फंस गया है। किसी बड़ी एजेंसी या संस्था ने किसी रिसर्च में दावा नहीं किया है कि पटाखे चलाने से कोरोना फैलेगा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट पूर्व में आतिशबाजी की समय सीमा तय कर चुका है। राज्य सरकार भी बैन के बजाय समय सीमा तय कर दे।

लैंप भी नहीं उड़ा सकेंगे
लैंप भी नहीं उड़ा सकेंगे

दिवाली ही नहीं, सावों और नए साल पर भी नहीं कर सकेंगे आतिशबाजी

राजस्थान में दीपावली और नए साल पर ही आतिशबाजी पर प्रतिबंध नहीं रहेगा, बल्कि नवंबर और दिसंबर में होने वाले विवाहोत्सव में भी पटाखे नहीं चला पाएंगे। सरकार ने कोरोना संकट के बीच प्रदेश में 31 दिसंबर तक आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगा दी है। एडवाइजरी में सरकार ने कहा था कि कोरोना प्रभावित व्यक्तियों की श्वसन क्रिया प्रभावित होती है, इसलिए वायुमंडल को प्रदूषणरहित रखना आवश्यक है।

इसी के चलते जिला प्रशासन व कमिश्नरेट पुलिस ने शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बिकने वाले पटाखों के लाइसेंस जारी नहीं किए हैं। शहर में करीब 1400 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में करीब 50 पटाखों के लाइसेंस दिए जाते हैं। पटाखों पर बैन लगाने के बाद राज्य सरकार ने भारी जुर्माना भी तय कर दिया है। पटाखे बेचने पर दस हजार रुपए और पटाखे चलाने पर दो हजार रुपए का जुर्माना तय किया है। इसके

लिए राजस्थान महामारी एक्ट में संशोधन करने के बाद गृह विभाग ने अधिसचूना जारी कर दी है। इधर, नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने पटाखों को लेकर बड़ा फैसला दिया है। एनजीटी ने दिल्‍ली-एनसीआर में 30 नवंबर तक पटाखों पर रोक लगा दी है। इस निर्णय के बाद दीपावली पर लोग आतिशबाजी नहीं कर सकेंगे।

दीपावली के बाद देवउठनी एकादशी सहित डेढ़ माह में 8 बड़े सावे हैं। दीपावली और नववर्ष पर पटाखे चलाने पर रोक का आदेश विवाह में होने वाली आतिशबाजी पर भी रहेगा। 31 दिसंबर तक विवाह या अन्य अवसरों पर भी पटाखे नहीं चलाए जा सकेंगे।

