फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेनों में मुनाफाखोरी:कोरोनाकाल से पहले जयपुर से चलती थीं रोज 80 ट्रेनें, अभी सिर्फ 30; फिर भी रेलवे का ध्यान दिवाली पर 60 स्पेशल ट्रेनों पर

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ये 60 ट्रेनें कुल 1126 फेरे करेंगी। इन ट्रेनों में न्यूनतम 10 से लेकर अधिकतम 30 फीसदी अधिक किराया वसूला जा रहा है।
  • स्लीपर क्लास में 175 और एसी में 400 रुपए ज्यादा वसूल रहा है रेलवे
  • फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेनों में वसूला जा रहा 30% तक अधिक किराया

शिवांग चतुर्वेदी. कोरोना से पहले जयपुर से रोज 80 ट्रेनों का संचालन होता था, लेकिन अभी सिर्फ 30 ट्रेनें ही रोज चल पा रहा है। दीपावली का त्योहार नजदीक ही है और रोजी-रोटी के लिए दूसरे शहरों में रह रहे लोग अपने घर लौटने की तैयारी में लगे हैं। रेलवे ने इस मौके का पूरा फायदा उठाने की तैयारी कर ली है, लेकिन उसका ध्यान रोज चलने वाली ट्रेनों को शुरू करने पर नहीं है। रेलवे ने 60 फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी कर ली है और इन ट्रेनों में यात्रियों से 30 फीसदी तक ज्यादा किराया वसूल किया जा रहा है।

राहत से ज्यादा ये ट्रेनें लोगों की जेब पर अतिरिक्त भार डाल रही हैं। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि इन ट्रेनों में रेलवे स्लीपर क्लास में 175 से लेकर एसी क्लास में 400 रुपए अधिक किराया वसूल रहा है। रेलवे द्वारा स्पेशल ट्रेनों के बावजूद लोगों को ट्रेनों में कन्फर्म सीट नहीं मिल पा रहीं। हालांकि जिन रूट पर दो से अधिक ट्रेनें संचालित हो रही हैं, उन ट्रेनों में स्थिति ठीक है।

रेलवे बोर्ड ने उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे की पूर्व में संचालित हो रहीं 30 जोड़ी रेगुलर ट्रेनों को स्पेशल किराए से संचालित किया है। ये ट्रेनें राजस्थान के अलग-अलग हिस्सों से होकर निकलेंगी। ये ट्रेनें जयपुर, जोधपुर, बीकानेर, अजमेर, कोटा, अलवर, सीकर आदि से देशभर के अलग-अलग शहरों को जोड़ेंगी।

पटना, गुवाहाटी व चेन्नई के लिए ट्रेन नहीं
रेलवे ने अभी तक जयपुर से पटना, गुवाहाटी, रायपुर, चेन्नई, रायपुर के लिए कोई ट्रेन नहीं चलाई है। एक ट्रेन जयपुर होते हुए राजेन्द्र नगर पटना के लिए शुरू हुई है। लेकिन इस ट्रेन का समय मध्य रात्रि होने के कारण यह लोगों को पसंद नहीं आ रही है। जबकि इन रूट्स पर अगर ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जाता है, तो बड़ी संख्या में लोगों को राहत मिलेगी। तो वहीं मुंबई, इलाहाबाद रूट पर ट्रेनें अधिक होने के कारण इन रूट की ट्रेनों में सीट के लिए ज्यादा मशक्कत नहीं करनी पड़ रही है।

ट्रेनों में वेटिंग की स्थिति : (जयपुर से जाते समय)
कहां से कहां तक तारीख क्लास वेटिंग
जयपुर से हावड़ा 12-11 सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर 3, 13, 54
जयपुर से अहमदाबाद 12-11 सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर 4, 2, 10
जयपुर से वाराणसी 12-11 सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर 15, 1, 28
जयपुर से प्रयागराज 12-11 सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर 10 RAC, 30 RAC, 23
जयपुर से राजेंद्र नगर पटना 12-11 सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर 5, 7, 59
जयपुर से मैसूर 12-11 सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर 2 RAC, 7 RAC, 22 RAC
ट्रेनों में वेटिंग की स्थिति : (जयपुर आते समय)
हावड़ा से जयपुर 20-11 सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर 4, 8, 61
हावड़ा से अहमदाबाद 20-11 सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर 14, 21, 78
हावड़ा से वाराणसी 20-11 सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर 3, 3, 49
हावड़ा से मैसूर 20-11 सैकंड एसी, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर 9, 17, 82

5 नवंबर को बंद हो जाएगी क्लोन ट्रेन

रेलवे द्वारा दिल्ली-अहमदाबाद वाया जयपुर के लिए चलाई गई क्लोन ट्रेन का 4 को अहमदाबाद से और 5 नवंबर को दिल्ली से आखिरी फेरा है। इसके बाद इस ट्रेन में टिकट देना बंद कर दिया गया है। हालांकि रेलवे इसके संचालन को विस्तार भी दे सकता है। गौरतलब है कि इस ट्रेनों को चलाने का मुख्य उद्देश्य आश्रम सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल में चल रही लंबी वेटिंग से यात्रियों को निजाद दिलाकर, उन्हें कंफर्म सीट उपलब्ध कराना था।

