किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन:राष्ट्रपति अभिभाषण का विरोध करते हुए बेनीवाल का संसद से वाॅकआउट

जयपुर36 मिनट पहले
नागाैर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने शुक्रवार काे लोकसभा के बजट सत्र में प्रथम दिन राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण के दौरान विरोध दर्ज कराया। साथ ही किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की। इस दौरान सांसद बेनीवाल ने कृषि बिलों को वापिस लेने की मांग से जुड़े पोस्टर को भी सदन में लहराया।

उसके बाद सदन से वाक आउट कर दिया। सदन के बाहर भी कृषि बिलों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर पोस्टर लहराए। बेनीवाल ने कहा कि 2 माह से अधिक समय से देश के किसान आंदोलित है ऐसे में शांतिपूर्वक चल रहे आंदोलन को सरकार बलपूर्वक नहीं हटाए अन्यथा गंभीर परिणाम सरकार को भुगतने पड़ेंगे।

