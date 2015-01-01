पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Will Celebrate Black Day Today Protests Against The Congress Government In Jaipur Rajasthan

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल:भाजयुमो के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सिविल लाइंस फाटक पर किया सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन, आज काला दिवस मनाया

जयपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल लाइंस फाटक पर प्रदर्शन के दौरान भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं की पुलिस से धक्का मुक्की हुई
  • प्रदर्शन से पहले ही कानोता में भाजयुमो के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष को हिरासत में लेने पर मचा बवाल
  • भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पूनियां ने कहा: जनता ने गहलोत सरकार के दो साल के रिपोर्ट कार्ड पर लगाया फेल का ठप्पा

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के नेतृत्व में राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरकार आज अपने दो साल पूरे कर रही है। इस दौरान कांग्रेस ने इन दो सालों को सुशासन बताया है। वहीं, भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा ने आज काला दिवस मनाते हुए सिविल लाइंस फाटक पर सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं ने सिविल फाटक से सीएम आवास की तरफ कूच करने का प्रयास किया। इस दौरान पुलिस बल से जमकर धक्कामुक्की हुई। भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ताओं ने काले गुब्बारे उड़ाए। मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंका। इस पूरे प्रदर्शन में कोरोना गाइडलाइन के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ती नजर आई।

प्रदर्शन से पहले कानोता में भाजयुमो प्रदेशाध्यक्ष को हिरासत में लेने पर भी हंगामा

प्रदर्शन से पहले ही कानोता में पुलिस ने भाजयुमो के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हिमांशु शर्मा को हिरासत में ले लिया। इससे बचाव मच गया। सूचना मिलने पर सैंकड़ों की संख्या में कार्यकर्ता कानोता थाने पहुंच गए। तब पुलिस को हिमांशु शर्मा को छोड़ना पड़ा। भाजयुमो के प्रदेश मीडिया प्रभारी सुमित अग्रवाल ने बताया कि युवा मोर्चा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हिमांशु शर्मा के नेतृत्व में सैंकड़ों कार्यकर्ता प्रदर्शन के लिए सिविल लाइंस फाटक पहुंचे। इस दौरान भाजपा प्रदेश मुख्यालय पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया गया।

कांग्रेस सरकार के दूसरा साल पूरा होने पर भाजयुमो ने आज काला दिवस मनाया। इस पर काले गुब्बारे छोड़े गए
कांग्रेस सरकार के दूसरा साल पूरा होने पर भाजयुमो ने आज काला दिवस मनाया। इस पर काले गुब्बारे छोड़े गए

प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हिमांशु शर्मा ने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस सिर्फ सत्ता सुख भोग रही है। राजस्थान में किसान कर्ज माफी का वादा पूरा करने में विफल रही है। युवाओं को बेरोजगारी भत्ता नहीं दिया गया। सिर्फ जनता को गुमराह किया गया।

भाजपा प्रदेश मुख्यालय पर इकट्‌ठा हुए भाजयुमाे के कार्यकर्ता
भाजपा प्रदेश मुख्यालय पर इकट्‌ठा हुए भाजयुमाे के कार्यकर्ता

जनता ने गहलोत सरकार के दो साल के रिपोर्ट कार्ड पर लगाया फेल का ठप्पा: सतीश पूनियां

भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डाॅ. सतीश पूनियां ने कहा कि खुद की यूनिवर्सिटी, खुद ही एग्जामिनर और खुद ही नम्बर देकर अपने आपको पास बताने वाले मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत जरा अपना रिपोर्ट कार्ड खुद तय करने के बजाए जनता से पूछते तो अच्छा होता। उन्होंने कहा कि राजस्थान के 2.50 करोड़ मतदाताओं ने प्रदेश की गहलोत सरकार को पंचायत चुनाव एवं निकाय चुनाव में नकार कर सरकार के रिपोर्ट कार्ड में फेल घोषित कर दिया है।

सिविल लाइंस फाटक पर मुख्यमंत्री का पूतला फुंकते हुए भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ता
सिविल लाइंस फाटक पर मुख्यमंत्री का पूतला फुंकते हुए भाजयुमो कार्यकर्ता

कांग्रेस की गहलोत सरकार के दो वर्ष के रिपोर्ट कार्ड पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि राजस्थान की गहलोत सरकार पिछले दो साल में हर मोर्चे पर विफल रही, ना तो किसानों का सम्पूर्ण कर्जा माफ कर पाई, ना ही युवाओं को बेरोजगारी भत्ता दे पाई, ना ही अपराधों पर नियंत्रण कर पाई, राजस्थान में आपराधिक घटनाएं चरम पर हैं और महिला, दलित एवं आदिवासी गहलोत राज में प्रताड़ित हो रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि गहलोत राज में ‘‘युवा-हैरान, महिला-परेशान, किसान-हलकान’’ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें