नीट कंट्रोवर्सी:नीट में बड़ी चुनौती, अधिक स्टूडेंट्स और 11 भाषाओं में एग्जाम का होना

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
साल में दो बार परीक्षा कराने में 2 बड़ी दिक्कतें
  • हर साल परीक्षा से कोई न कोई विवाद जुड़ता है, काउंसलिंग तक खड़े होते हैं कई सवाल

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने हाल में एक आरटीआई का जबाव देते हुए यह साफ कर दिया है कि साल में दो बार नीट का एग्जाम नहीं होगा। हालांकि आरटीआई में इसके कारण का उल्लेख नहीं किया गया। पहले जेईई मेन व नीट साल में दो बार करवाने का निर्णय लिया गया था, लेकिन बाद में मेन को दो बार व नीट को एक बार ही आयोजित करवाने का फैसला लिया गया। दूसरी ओर एक्सपर्ट मानते हैं कि साल में दो बार नीट होने से छात्रों पर दबाव कम होगा। मेन के पैटर्न पर ही नीट को दो बार करवाया जा सकता है।

भास्कर ने एक्सपर्ट से जाना कि किन कारणों से साल में नीट दो बार नहीं हो सकता। पहला कारण यह सामने आया कि नीट का पेपर 11 भाषाओं में आता है और दूसरा बड़ा कारण इसमें शामिल होने वाले छात्रों की बड़ी संख्या है। अब सिंगल मेडिकल एंट्रेंस एग्जाम होने के कारण संख्या भी बढ़ रही है।

इस साल करीब 15.97 लाख छात्रों ने एग्जाम के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया था। जो कि सिंगल मेन से करीब दोगुनी है। वहीं मेन का एग्जाम ऑनलाइन है और नीट का पेपर ऑफलाइन मोड में होता है। 11 भाषाओं में पेपर सेट करना भी एनटीए के सामने चुनौती है। अब एम्स व जिपमेर को भी नीट में शामिल कर लेने से दो बार नीट की संभावनाएं करीब समाप्त ही हो चुकी हैं।

कभी नीट 1 व 2, कभी उम्र सीमा और अब साल में दो बार होने का विवाद

नीट जो पहले एआईपीएमटी होती थी, उससे हमेशा कोई न कोई विवाद जरूर जुड़ा रहा है। पहले एज लिमिट को लेकर विवाद हुआ, इसके बाद नीट 1 व नीट 2 को लेकर सवाल खड़े हुए। इस साल दो बार नीट होने के कारण नाॅर्मलाइजेशन को लेकर कंट्रोवर्सी हुई। बड़ी बात यह है कि मेडिकल छात्रों के पास मेडिकल कॉलेज के अलावा कोई ऑप्शन नहीं रहता है। दूसरी ओर इंजीनियरिंग करने वाले छात्र के पास आईआईटी के साथ एनआईटी, ट्रिपलआईटी, जीएफटीआई और प्रदेश के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज का विकल्प रहता है।

जिस प्रकार मेन होता है ऐसे भी हो सकता है नीट एग्जाम
एनटीए अगर इन दो समस्याओं का समाधान निकाल ले तो नीट भी दो बार संभव है। हालांकि इसके लिए अधिक मैनपॉवर व रिसोर्सेज की आवश्यकता होगी। नीट दो बार नहीं होने के पीछे एक तर्क यह भी है कि सेशन एक बार ही शुरू होता है, लेकिन एनआईटी प्लस सिस्टम में भी एक बार में ही सेशन शुरू होता है। दो बार मेन होने के बाद दोनों परीक्षा के टॉप स्कोर के आधार पर कॉलेज में दाखिला मिलता है, यही प्रोसेस नीट में भी अपनाया जा सकता है।

